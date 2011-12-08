Style file

" /> " />
Thursday, December 08, 2011

Cast member Rachel McAdams poses at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, California December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Rachel McAdams poses at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, California December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, December 08, 2011

South Korean actress Han Chae-young walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Blue Dragon Film Awards in Seoul November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

South Korean actress Han Chae-young walks on the red carpet upon her arrival at the Blue Dragon Film Awards in Seoul November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Actress Amber Heard arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actress Amber Heard arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, December 08, 2011

British actress Andrea Riseborough poses as she arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, California November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

British actress Andrea Riseborough poses as she arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, California November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Actress Kate Bosworth poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Kate Bosworth poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Actress Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, California December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, California December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Entertainer Beth Ostrosky Stern arrives at the screening of the film "W.E." in New York, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Entertainer Beth Ostrosky Stern arrives at the screening of the film "W.E." in New York, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Actress Anne Hathaway poses for photos after a news conference during the opening of the Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Actress Anne Hathaway poses for photos after a news conference during the opening of the Valentino Garavani Virtual Museum at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Singer Fergie poses during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Fergie poses during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Cast member Hilary Swank poses at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Hilary Swank poses at the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation with a Bombay-Paris theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show for Chanel fashion house in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Actress Kat Dennings arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actress Kat Dennings arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Actress Jane Fonda poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jane Fonda poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, December 08, 2011

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend 2011 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend 2011 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Thursday, December 08, 2011

South Korean actress Kang So-ra poses for photographs before the Blue Dragon Film Awards in Seoul November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

South Korean actress Kang So-ra poses for photographs before the Blue Dragon Film Awards in Seoul November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Presenter Nicki Minaj and host LL Cool J greet each other on stage during a concert announcing nominations for the 2012 Grammy Awards, at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Presenter Nicki Minaj and host LL Cool J greet each other on stage during a concert announcing nominations for the 2012 Grammy Awards, at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Singer LeAnn Rimes arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singer LeAnn Rimes arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, December 08, 2011

President Barack Obama's daughter Malia walks with family dog Bo to receive the 2011 White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama's daughter Malia walks with family dog Bo to receive the 2011 White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Singer Fergie arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singer Fergie arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

