Style file

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Cast member Scarlett Johansson arrives for the premiere of the film "We Bought a Zoo" in New York, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cast member Scarlett Johansson arrives for the premiere of the film "We Bought a Zoo" in New York, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Director of the movie Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" at the Arclight theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director of the movie Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" at the Arclight theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives for the New York premiere of the film "The Iron Lady" in New York December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives for the New York premiere of the film "The Iron Lady" in New York December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Singer Dolly Parton arrives for "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Dolly Parton arrives for "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, December 22, 2011

British model Imogen Thomas poses for photographers as she leaves the High Court in central London December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British model Imogen Thomas poses for photographers as she leaves the High Court in central London December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Singer Jill Scott arrives for the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Jill Scott arrives for the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Cast member Viola Davis arrives for the premiere of the film "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" in New York, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cast member Viola Davis arrives for the premiere of the film "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" in New York, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Cast member Charlize Theron arrives for the premiere of the film "Young Adult" in New York December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cast member Charlize Theron arrives for the premiere of the film "Young Adult" in New York December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Actress Gillian Anderson poses on the red carpet during the UK premiere of the movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" in London December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Actress Gillian Anderson poses on the red carpet during the UK premiere of the movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" in London December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Actress Yasmina Filali arrives for the "Ein Herz fuer Kinder" (A Heart for Children) TV charity telethon in Berlin, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Actress Yasmina Filali arrives for the "Ein Herz fuer Kinder" (A Heart for Children) TV charity telethon in Berlin, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Centrepoint?s Camberwell Foyer in London December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Centrepoint?s Camberwell Foyer in London December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark watches Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland as he plays at the 18th hole during the third round of the Dubai World Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark watches Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland as he plays at the 18th hole during the third round of the Dubai World Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Singer Jennifer Hudson arrives for the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Jennifer Hudson arrives for the "VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Singer Gwen Stefani poses at the premiere of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" at the Arclight theatre in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Gwen Stefani poses at the premiere of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" at the Arclight theatre in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Judge Nicole Scherzinger poses for photographers following a news conference for the television show "The X Factor" held in Los Angeles December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Judge Nicole Scherzinger poses for photographers following a news conference for the television show "The X Factor" held in Los Angeles December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Actress and musician Miley Cyrus arrives at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Actress and musician Miley Cyrus arrives at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Actress Sophia Thomalla arrives for the "Ein Herz fuer Kinder" (A Heart for Children) TV charity telethon in Berlin, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Actress Sophia Thomalla arrives for the "Ein Herz fuer Kinder" (A Heart for Children) TV charity telethon in Berlin, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Cast member Paula Patton arrives for the premiere of the film "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" in New York December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cast member Paula Patton arrives for the premiere of the film "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" in New York December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Actress Kate Mara arrives for the premiere of the film "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" in New York, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Kate Mara arrives for the premiere of the film "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" in New York, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

