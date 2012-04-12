Edition:
United Kingdom

Style file

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
1 / 15
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cast member Charlize Theron poses for pictures as she arrives at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cast member Charlize Theron poses for pictures as she arrives at the French premiere of the movie "Prometheus" in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
2 / 15
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Reality TV personality Audrina Patridge poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Reality TV personality Audrina Patridge poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 15
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 15
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cast member Scarlett Johansson poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 15
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Actress Marisol Nichols arrives at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Actress Marisol Nichols arrives at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
6 / 15
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Reality television personality Romi Klinger arrives at "The Advocate 45th", celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Reality television personality Romi Klinger arrives at "The Advocate 45th", celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
7 / 15
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Actress Renee Olstead arrives at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Actress Renee Olstead arrives at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
8 / 15
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Model Lara Stone, wife of comedian David Walliams, leaves 10 Downing Street after Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron held a meeting with Sport Relief charity fundraisers in London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Model Lara Stone, wife of comedian David Walliams, leaves 10 Downing Street after Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron held a meeting with Sport Relief charity fundraisers in London, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
9 / 15
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Model Sofia Khan has her dress adjusted by a designer at Ranga Rang's backstage before taking to the catwalk during Fashion Week in Islamabad April 11, 2012. The event, sponsored by the International Pakistan Fashion Council, takes place from April 10 to 12. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Model Sofia Khan has her dress adjusted by a designer at Ranga Rang's backstage before taking to the catwalk during Fashion Week in Islamabad April 11, 2012. The event, sponsored by the International Pakistan Fashion Council, takes place from April 10 to 12. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
10 / 15
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Actress Anna Chlumsky attends the world premiere of new HBO series VEEP in New York City April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Actress Anna Chlumsky attends the world premiere of new HBO series VEEP in New York City April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Close
11 / 15
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Actress Serinda Swan arrives at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Actress Serinda Swan arrives at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
12 / 15
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Actress Hannah Simone arrives at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles Opening Night Gala in Hollywood, California April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Actress Hannah Simone arrives at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles Opening Night Gala in Hollywood, California April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
13 / 15
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Actress Vanessa Williams arrives for the opening night of the broadway show 'Evita' in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Actress Vanessa Williams arrives for the opening night of the broadway show 'Evita' in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 15
Thursday, April 12, 2012

Singer Macy Gray performs at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Singer Macy Gray performs at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
15 / 15

Style file

Style file Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

9:10pm GMT

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

7:15pm GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

6:05pm GMT

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

5:50pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:00pm GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:30pm GMT

Best in Show at Westminster

All Collections

Best in Show at Westminster

1:35am GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:30am GMT

View More Slideshows »