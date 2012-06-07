Style file

" /> " />
Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Anna Beyger-Pasternak poses for a picture on Ladies Day during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Melania Trump, wife of real estate magnate Donald Trump, poses as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, June 07, 2012

American socialite Paris Hilton exits the Manhattan federal courthouse in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, June 07, 2012

U.S. singer Nicole Scherzinger arrives for the premiere of Men in Black III in London May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at an industry screening of "Snow White and the Huntsman" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress Mila Kunis arrives at Spike TV's 6th annual "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress Christina Ricci (R) arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (L) leave after a thanksgiving service to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral in central London June 5, 2012. Four days of nationwide celebrations during which millions of people have turned out to mark Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee conclude on Tuesday with a church service and carriage procession through central London. Also in the picture is Prince Edward (C). REUTERS/Andrew...more

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress and designer Ashley Olsen arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Socialite Paris Hilton arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Cast member Jennifer Lopez poses at the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress Jessica Biel arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Kellie Pickler speaks on stage during the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a Diamond Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral in London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A model presents a creation from Alexandre Herchcovitch's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012/2013 in Rio de Janeiro May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

