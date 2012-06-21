Edition:
United Kingdom

Style file

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Racegoers attend Ladies' Day, the third day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Racegoers attend Ladies' Day, the third day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Cast member Jacqueline MacInnes Wood poses during a photocall for the TV series "The Bold and Beautiful" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Cast member Jacqueline MacInnes Wood poses during a photocall for the TV series "The Bold and Beautiful" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
2 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Singer Keshia Chante arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Singer Keshia Chante arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
3 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Lena Gercke, girlfriend of Germany's national soccer player Sami Khedira arrives at Lviv airport before the first Group B match of Germany against Portugal, in Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Lena Gercke, girlfriend of Germany's national soccer player Sami Khedira arrives at Lviv airport before the first Group B match of Germany against Portugal, in Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

Close
4 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Cast member Eva Longoria arrives at a photocall for the TV series "Desperate Housewives" during the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Cast member Eva Longoria arrives at a photocall for the TV series "Desperate Housewives" during the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
5 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Singer Nelly Furtado poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Singer Nelly Furtado poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
6 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Cast member Keira Knightley poses at the premiere of "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" during the Los Angeles Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, California June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Cast member Keira Knightley poses at the premiere of "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" during the Los Angeles Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, California June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Canadian actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood poses during the opening ceremony of the 52nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Canadian actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood poses during the opening ceremony of the 52nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
8 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Cast member Penelope Cruz poses at the premiere of "To Rome with Love" during the opening night of the Los Angeles Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, California June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Cast member Penelope Cruz poses at the premiere of "To Rome with Love" during the opening night of the Los Angeles Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, California June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

U.S actress Kimberly Matula poses during the opening ceremony of the 52nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, June 21, 2012

U.S actress Kimberly Matula poses during the opening ceremony of the 52nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
10 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Cast member Kim Matula poses during a photocall for the TV series "The Bold and the Beautiful" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Cast member Kim Matula poses during a photocall for the TV series "The Bold and the Beautiful" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
11 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Actress Katherine Heigl arrives at the TV Land cable channel taping of the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring actress Shirley MacLaine in Los Angeles June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Actress Katherine Heigl arrives at the TV Land cable channel taping of the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring actress Shirley MacLaine in Los Angeles June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
12 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
13 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Actor Shenae Grimes of 90210 poses backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Actor Shenae Grimes of 90210 poses backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

Close
14 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Cast member Malin Akerman poses at the premiere of "Rock of Ages" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Cast member Malin Akerman poses at the premiere of "Rock of Ages" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Cast member Emma Stone arrives for a news conference to promote her new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man" in Seoul June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Choi Dae-woong

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Cast member Emma Stone arrives for a news conference to promote her new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man" in Seoul June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Choi Dae-woong

Close
16 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

U.S. actress and singer Julianne Hough arrives for the European premiere of the film Rock of Ages at Leicester Square in central London June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, June 21, 2012

U.S. actress and singer Julianne Hough arrives for the European premiere of the film Rock of Ages at Leicester Square in central London June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
17 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Actress Mena Suvari arrives at the TV Land cable channel taping of the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring actress Shirley MacLaine in Los Angeles June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Actress Mena Suvari arrives at the TV Land cable channel taping of the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring actress Shirley MacLaine in Los Angeles June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
18 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

U.S. actress Sarah Shahi poses during a photocall for the TV series " Fairly Legal" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, June 21, 2012

U.S. actress Sarah Shahi poses during a photocall for the TV series " Fairly Legal" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
19 / 20
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Racegoer Florence Claridge poses for photographs on the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Racegoer Florence Claridge poses for photographs on the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
20 / 20

Style file

Style file Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Highest-paid actresses

Highest-paid actresses
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:30am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

1:00am GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:45am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:00am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tensions flare in Paris

All Collections

Tensions flare in Paris

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The settlements today

All Collections

The settlements today

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

View More Slideshows »