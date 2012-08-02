Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 2, 2012 | 6:20pm BST

Style file

<p>Australian actress Melissa George, star of the new series "Hunted" speaks during the HBO presentation at the Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Australian actress Melissa George, star of the new series "Hunted" speaks during the HBO presentation at the Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser more

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Australian actress Melissa George, star of the new series "Hunted" speaks during the HBO presentation at the Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
1 / 13
<p>U.S. actress Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

U.S. actress Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, August 02, 2012

U.S. actress Zoe Saldana poses for photographers at the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
2 / 13
<p>Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Cast member Kate Beckinsale poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 13
<p>French actress Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European Premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

French actress Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European Premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, August 02, 2012

French actress Marion Cotillard poses for photographers as she arrives at the European Premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Leicester Square, central London, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
4 / 13
<p>Cast member Marion Cotillard attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly </p>

Cast member Marion Cotillard attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Cast member Marion Cotillard attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 13
<p>Cast member Jessica Biel poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Jessica Biel poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Cast member Jessica Biel poses at the premiere of "Total Recall" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 13
<p>Actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
7 / 13
<p>U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, August 02, 2012

U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
8 / 13
<p>U.S. actress Victoria Justice arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

U.S. actress Victoria Justice arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, August 02, 2012

U.S. actress Victoria Justice arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
9 / 13
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the UK Creative Industries reception at the Royal Academy of Arts in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/POOL </p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the UK Creative Industries reception at the Royal Academy of Arts in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/POOL

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the UK Creative Industries reception at the Royal Academy of Arts in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/POOL

Close
10 / 13
<p>U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, August 02, 2012

U.S. actress Nikki Reed arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
11 / 13
<p>U.S. singer Jordin Sparks arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

U.S. singer Jordin Sparks arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, August 02, 2012

U.S. singer Jordin Sparks arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
12 / 13
<p>Actress Olivia Munn poses for a portrait while promoting the film "The Babymakers" in Los Angeles, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Olivia Munn poses for a portrait while promoting the film "The Babymakers" in Los Angeles, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 02, 2012

Actress Olivia Munn poses for a portrait while promoting the film "The Babymakers" in Los Angeles, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Best-dressed list

Best-dressed list

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick