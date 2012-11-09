" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Style file

Friday, November 09, 2012

Cameron Diaz arrives for the world premiere of the film "Gambit" at Leicester Square in London November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, November 09, 2012

Cameron Diaz arrives for the world premiere of the film "Gambit" at Leicester Square in London November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
1 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Hollywood screening of her movie "On The Road" during AFI FEST in Los Angeles, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, November 09, 2012

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Hollywood screening of her movie "On The Road" during AFI FEST in Los Angeles, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
2 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Lady Gaga talks with a boy during a visit to Cantagalo Slum in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, November 09, 2012

Lady Gaga talks with a boy during a visit to Cantagalo Slum in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Beyonce and Jay-Z watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter of their game in New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Friday, November 09, 2012

Beyonce and Jay-Z watch the Brooklyn Nets play the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter of their game in New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
4 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Nicki Minaj poses for photographs during a cosmetics promotional launch at a department store in London October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, November 09, 2012

Nicki Minaj poses for photographs during a cosmetics promotional launch at a department store in London October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Halle Berry poses on the red carpet for the premiere of "Cloud Atlas" in Berlin November 5, 2012. The movie opens in German cinemas on November 15. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 09, 2012

Halle Berry poses on the red carpet for the premiere of "Cloud Atlas" in Berlin November 5, 2012. The movie opens in German cinemas on November 15. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
6 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

CeCe Frey poses at the party for television series "The X Factor" finalists in Los Angeles, California November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 09, 2012

CeCe Frey poses at the party for television series "The X Factor" finalists in Los Angeles, California November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Taylor Swift arrives at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Friday, November 09, 2012

Taylor Swift arrives at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Close
8 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Evan Rachel Wood poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art Film Gala in Los Angeles, California October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 09, 2012

Evan Rachel Wood poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art Film Gala in Los Angeles, California October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Kerry Washington poses at the premiere of "The Details" at the ArcLight theatre in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2012. The movie opens limitedly in the U.S. on November 2. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 09, 2012

Kerry Washington poses at the premiere of "The Details" at the ArcLight theatre in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2012. The movie opens limitedly in the U.S. on November 2. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Doona Bae poses on the red carpet for the premiere of "Cloud Atlas" in Berlin November 5, 2012. The movie opens in German cinemas on November 15. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 09, 2012

Doona Bae poses on the red carpet for the premiere of "Cloud Atlas" in Berlin November 5, 2012. The movie opens in German cinemas on November 15. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
11 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception in aid of the University of St. Andrews 600th anniversary appeal at Middle Temple Inn in London November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/Pool

Friday, November 09, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception in aid of the University of St. Andrews 600th anniversary appeal at Middle Temple Inn in London November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/Pool

Close
12 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art Film Gala in Los Angeles, California October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 09, 2012

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art Film Gala in Los Angeles, California October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Berenice Marlohe poses for photographers during a photocall for the film "Skyfall" in Paris October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Friday, November 09, 2012

Berenice Marlohe poses for photographers during a photocall for the film "Skyfall" in Paris October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
14 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Carrie Underwood arrives at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Friday, November 09, 2012

Carrie Underwood arrives at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Close
15 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Cameron Diaz poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art 2012 Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles, California October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 09, 2012

Cameron Diaz poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art 2012 Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles, California October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Tracy Morgan speaks during the taping of the Spike TV special tribute "ddie Murphy: One Night Only at the Saban theatre in Beverly Hills, California November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 09, 2012

Tracy Morgan speaks during the taping of the Spike TV special tribute "ddie Murphy: One Night Only at the Saban theatre in Beverly Hills, California November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, November 09, 2012

Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Daniel Craig and actress Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, November 09, 2012

Daniel Craig and actress Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
19 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Amber Heard poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art 2012 Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 09, 2012

Amber Heard poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art 2012 Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Kelly Reilly poses at the premiere of "Flight" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 09, 2012

Kelly Reilly poses at the premiere of "Flight" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Susan Sarandon, one of the stars of the new film "Cloud Atlas" poses as she arrives at the film's premiere at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, November 09, 2012

Susan Sarandon, one of the stars of the new film "Cloud Atlas" poses as she arrives at the film's premiere at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
22 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian arrive for the launch of their clothing line Kardashian Kollection, for the British high street retail chain Dorothy Perkins in London November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, November 09, 2012

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian arrive for the launch of their clothing line Kardashian Kollection, for the British high street retail chain Dorothy Perkins in London November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
23 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art Film Gala in Los Angeles, California October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 09, 2012

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art Film Gala in Los Angeles, California October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 25
Friday, November 09, 2012

A model presents creation by Indonesian designer Sabastian Gunawan for 2013 collection during Jakarta Fashion Week November 3, 2012. Picture taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Friday, November 09, 2012

A model presents creation by Indonesian designer Sabastian Gunawan for 2013 collection during Jakarta Fashion Week November 3, 2012. Picture taken November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Close
25 / 25

Style file

Style file Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Escape from Islamic State

All Collections

Escape from Islamic State

2:20pm GMT

Major best picture mix-up at Oscars

All Collections

Major best picture mix-up at Oscars

1:35pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:15pm GMT

Oscars red carpet

All Collections

Oscars red carpet

4:55am GMT

The White Helmets of Syria

All Collections

The White Helmets of Syria

4:25am GMT

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Sunday, February 26, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

Saturday, February 25, 2017

View More Slideshows »