Mon Jun 18, 2012

Styles of Dakar

<p>Senegalese model Sachakara Dieng poses backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Gabonese model Cynthia Ondias Oyini poses for a portrait wearing a creation by Malian designer Moustafa Traoure backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Senegalese model Fleur Mbaye poses for a portrait wearing a creation by Senegalese designer Adama Paris (Ndiaye) backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Models wait backstage during the 10th annual Dakar Fashion Week June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Model Fleur Mbaye wears a creation by Cameroonian designer Martial Tapolo backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Models change outfits backstage during the 10th annual Dakar Fashion Week June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Model Diarra Thiam applies make-up backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Senegalese model Sachakara Dieng has her hair done backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Senegalese model Aminata Faye has her make-up done backstage between shows during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Senegalese models wait backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Models wait backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Models and designers gather backstage between shows during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>A crowd watches a street fashion show marking the opening night of the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>A model waits backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>A model puts on make-up backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Model Sachakara Dieng wears a creation by Senegalese designer Mamata Lopy backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Senegalese model Sachakara Dieng presents a creation from Moroccan designer Meryem Boussikouk during the opening night of the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Ivorian designer Patrick Asso during the 10th annual Dakar Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Models wait backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. /Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Senegalese model Aminata Faye waits backstage between shows during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Models have their make-up done backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>A model wears a creation by Lebanese-Ivorian designer Elie Kuame backstage, during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Senegalese model Sachakara Dieng waits backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>A model wears a creation by Senegalese designer Mamata Lopy backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Model Diarra Thiam wears a creation by Nigerien Tuareg designer Alphadi (Sidahmed Seidnaly) backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Models wait backstage during the 10th annual Dakar Fashion Week June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Models wear creations by Senegalese designer Oumou Sy backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Model Sachakara Dieng wears a creation by Senegalese designer Oumou Sy backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Models wear creations by Malian designer Maria Bocoum backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Model Sachakara Dieng wears a creation by Nigerien Tuareg designer Alphadi (Sidahmed Seidnaly) backstage during the 10th annual Dakar Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Models wearing creations by Cameroonian designer Imane Ayissi line the runway during the 10th annual Dakar Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Designer and organizer of Dakar Fashion Week Adama Paris (Ndiaye) (C) joins models wearing her creations at the finale of the 10th annual event in the Senegalese capital of Dakar June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Designer and organizer of Dakar Fashion Week Adama Paris (Ndiaye) hugs her friend and fellow Senegalese designer Sadiya Gueye (L) backstage after the closing show of the 10th annual event in the Senegalese capital of Dakar June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>A model wears a creation by Nigerien Tuareg designer Alphadi (Sidahmed Seidnaly) backstage during the 10th annual Dakar Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>Model Nafissatou Gningue wears a creation by Egyptian designer Tito backstage during the 10th annual Dakar Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

