Pictures | Tue Oct 30, 2012 | 7:10pm GMT

Submerged by Sandy

<p>A playground apparatus stands surrounded by water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. Millions of people across the eastern United States awoke on Tuesday to scenes of destruction wrought by monster storm Sandy, which knocked out power to huge swathes of the nation's most densely populated region, swamped New York's subway system and submerged streets in Manhattan's financial district. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

<p>A playground stands surrounded by water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Residents stand over vehicles which were submerged in a parking structure in the financial district of Lower Manhattan, New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Jenna Webb (L), 18, and Zoe Jurusik, 20, paddle-board down a flooded city street in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Bethany Beach, Delaware, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Fuel sheen is seen on a street inundated by floodwaters pushed up by high tide and the storm surge from Hurricane Sandy in Westhampton Beach, New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A truck drives through water pushed over a road by Hurricane Sandy in Southampton, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Emergency personnel rescue residents from flood waters brought on by Hurricane Sandy in Little Ferry, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a flooded street in the Rockaways section of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Rescue workers patrol a flooded street at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Richard Schmitt walks in ankle-deep water from his house in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in South Bethany Beach, Delaware, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A street cleaner passes through a flooded street after Hurricane Sandy in Ocean City, Maryland October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A worker walks past a hose pumping water out of underground parking structures in the financial district of Lower Manhattan, New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A resident makes his way to dry ground through flood waters brought on by Hurricane Sandy in Little Ferry, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>A woman photographs a parking garage submerged in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Flooding at Metro-North's Harmon Yard on the Hudson Line is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, in New York in this MTA handout photo taken on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/MTA/Handout</p>

<p>A home stands surrounded by water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Ray Cilli and his dog Woubie are rescued from flood waters brought on by Hurricane Sandy in Little Ferry, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>Storm surf kicked up by the high winds from Hurricane Sandy break onto homes in Southampton, New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Two men in waders speak with another man in a vehicle about the state of their homes while surveying damage from Hurricane Sandy in Patchogue, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A gas station is submerged in floodwaters near the Gowanus Canal in the Brooklyn Borough of New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

