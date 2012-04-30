Sudan conflict reignites
A SPLA-N soldier walks next to fresh graves of Nuba people killed during raids by Sudan's air force in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Medical workers help a Nuba boy, Yusuf Idris who was wounded by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in Al Kanyar, at a hospital in Gidel village, in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Nuba young woman takes a break under a tree on her way to South Sudanese Yida refugee camp, in Bram village in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman searches for belongings in a building destroyed by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in Al Kanyar in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Nuba woman, injured during a raid by Sudan's air force, sits in a makeshift hospital in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Girls sit in front of their shelter in Bram village in the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier sits in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state,n April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers walk past a fox hole on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, comander sits in a chair in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier carries water to his position on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers load a Soviet-made T-72 tank into a truck in Halop, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier prepares food on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier walks on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An SPLA soldier looks at warplanes as he lies on the ground to take cover beside a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men look at a market destroyed by an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, South Sudan, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Smoke rises after the Sudanese air force fired a missile during an air strike in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The burnt body of a boy killed during an air strike by the Sudanese air force is covered with sheets in a market in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A donkey runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man gestures at a market burnt in an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Sudanese military soldiers travel in their vehicles near the body of a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Sudanese military soldiers stand at a Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) tank during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A Sudanese military, holding a weapon, gestures during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Sudanese military troops travel in their vehicles during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
The body of a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) lies on the ground in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Sudanese engineers check the damage to an oil pipeline in a largely damaged oilfield in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A SPLA soldier walks in a market destroyed in an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A South Sudan SPLA soldier looks at his injured comrades outside a hospital in Bentiu, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Soldiers of South Sudan's SPLA army stand in line at a military base in Bentiu April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
South Sudan's SPLA soldiers hold up their weapons as they shout at a military base in Bentiu April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
