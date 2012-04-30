Edition:
United Kingdom

Sudan conflict reignites

Monday, April 30, 2012

A SPLA-N soldier walks next to fresh graves of Nuba people killed during raids by Sudan's air force in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

A SPLA-N soldier walks next to fresh graves of Nuba people killed during raids by Sudan's air force in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

Medical workers help a Nuba boy, Yusuf Idris who was wounded by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in Al Kanyar, at a hospital in Gidel village, in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

Medical workers help a Nuba boy, Yusuf Idris who was wounded by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in Al Kanyar, at a hospital in Gidel village, in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

A Nuba young woman takes a break under a tree on her way to South Sudanese Yida refugee camp, in Bram village in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

A Nuba young woman takes a break under a tree on her way to South Sudanese Yida refugee camp, in Bram village in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

A woman searches for belongings in a building destroyed by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in Al Kanyar in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

A woman searches for belongings in a building destroyed by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in Al Kanyar in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

A Nuba woman, injured during a raid by Sudan's air force, sits in a makeshift hospital in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

A Nuba woman, injured during a raid by Sudan's air force, sits in a makeshift hospital in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

Girls sit in front of their shelter in Bram village in the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

Girls sit in front of their shelter in Bram village in the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier sits in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state,n April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier sits in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state,n April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers walk past a fox hole on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers walk past a fox hole on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, comander sits in a chair in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, comander sits in a chair in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier carries water to his position on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier carries water to his position on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers load a Soviet-made T-72 tank into a truck in Halop, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers load a Soviet-made T-72 tank into a truck in Halop, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier prepares food on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier prepares food on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier walks on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier walks on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
15 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

An SPLA soldier looks at warplanes as he lies on the ground to take cover beside a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

An SPLA soldier looks at warplanes as he lies on the ground to take cover beside a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
16 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

Men look at a market destroyed by an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

Men look at a market destroyed by an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
17 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

A woman runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, South Sudan, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

A woman runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, South Sudan, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
18 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

Smoke rises after the Sudanese air force fired a missile during an air strike in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

Smoke rises after the Sudanese air force fired a missile during an air strike in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
19 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

The burnt body of a boy killed during an air strike by the Sudanese air force is covered with sheets in a market in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

The burnt body of a boy killed during an air strike by the Sudanese air force is covered with sheets in a market in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
20 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

A donkey runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

A donkey runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
21 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

A man gestures at a market burnt in an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

A man gestures at a market burnt in an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
22 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

Sudanese military soldiers travel in their vehicles near the body of a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Monday, April 30, 2012

Sudanese military soldiers travel in their vehicles near the body of a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
23 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

Sudanese military soldiers stand at a Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) tank during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Monday, April 30, 2012

Sudanese military soldiers stand at a Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) tank during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
24 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

A Sudanese military, holding a weapon, gestures during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Monday, April 30, 2012

A Sudanese military, holding a weapon, gestures during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
25 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

Sudanese military troops travel in their vehicles during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Monday, April 30, 2012

Sudanese military troops travel in their vehicles during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
26 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

The body of a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) lies on the ground in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Monday, April 30, 2012

The body of a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) lies on the ground in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
27 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

Sudanese engineers check the damage to an oil pipeline in a largely damaged oilfield in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Monday, April 30, 2012

Sudanese engineers check the damage to an oil pipeline in a largely damaged oilfield in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
28 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

A SPLA soldier walks in a market destroyed in an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

A SPLA soldier walks in a market destroyed in an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
29 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

A South Sudan SPLA soldier looks at his injured comrades outside a hospital in Bentiu, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

A South Sudan SPLA soldier looks at his injured comrades outside a hospital in Bentiu, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
30 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

Soldiers of South Sudan's SPLA army stand in line at a military base in Bentiu April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

Soldiers of South Sudan's SPLA army stand in line at a military base in Bentiu April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
31 / 32
Monday, April 30, 2012

South Sudan's SPLA soldiers hold up their weapons as they shout at a military base in Bentiu April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, April 30, 2012

South Sudan's SPLA soldiers hold up their weapons as they shout at a military base in Bentiu April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
32 / 32

Sudan conflict reignites

Sudan conflict reignites Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Hello Kitty airlines

Hello Kitty airlines
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »