Pictures | Mon Aug 4, 2014 | 8:21pm BST

Sugar warehouse burns

A fire fighter struggles to put out a fire at a warehouse of sugar at the port of Santos, Brazil August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, August 04, 2014
Firefighters struggle to put out a fire at a warehouse of sugar at the port of Santos August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A mountain of burned sugar is seen at a warehouse in the port of Santos August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A fire fighter struggles to put out a fire at a warehouse of sugar at the port of Santos August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A general view is seen of a burned warehouse full of sugar in the port of Santos August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A fire worker walks past the remains of a burned warehouse of sugar in the port of Santos August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A fire fighter struggles to put out a fire at a warehouse of sugar at the port of Santos August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

