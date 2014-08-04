Sugar warehouse burns
A fire fighter struggles to put out a fire at a warehouse of sugar at the port of Santos, Brazil August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Firefighters struggle to put out a fire at a warehouse of sugar at the port of Santos August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A mountain of burned sugar is seen at a warehouse in the port of Santos August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A fire fighter struggles to put out a fire at a warehouse of sugar at the port of Santos August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A general view is seen of a burned warehouse full of sugar in the port of Santos August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A fire worker walks past the remains of a burned warehouse of sugar in the port of Santos August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A fire fighter struggles to put out a fire at a warehouse of sugar at the port of Santos August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
