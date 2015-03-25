Suicide attack in Kabul
An Afghan security force inspects the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. The suicide bomber had been travelling in a vehicle packed with explosives and it was not immediately clear what the target of the attack had been....more
An Afghan policeman carries a wounded man at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. The capital and strategic provinces across the country are on high alert ahead of the expected start of the yearly Taliban spring offensive. ...more
A member of the Afghan security forces investigates at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man prepares to drive a damaged car away from the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail T
People gather at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan woman shows a damaged wall of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People gather at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan policemen are seen through a cracked window of a vehicle at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan girl looks out of a damaged window of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man drives his damaged car away from site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan girl looks out as she stands inside of a damaged shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Next Slideshows
Libya's migrant exodus
Italy seeks help from Egypt and Tunisia in solving a deepening immigration crisis made worse by the turmoil in Libya.
Mourning Singapore's founding father
Singaporeans line up to pay their last respects to former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, who lays in state.
In the land of Boko Haram
Life in the villages recaptured from Boko Haram.
Deadly mudslide in Peru
A massive landslide buries parts of a town amid heavy rains.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.