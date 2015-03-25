Edition:
Wed Mar 25, 2015

Suicide attack in Kabul

An Afghan security force inspects the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. The suicide bomber had been travelling in a vehicle packed with explosives and it was not immediately clear what the target of the attack had been. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan security force inspects the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. The suicide bomber had been travelling in a vehicle packed with explosives and it was not immediately clear what the target of the attack had been.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
An Afghan security force inspects the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. The suicide bomber had been travelling in a vehicle packed with explosives and it was not immediately clear what the target of the attack had been. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan policeman carries a wounded man at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. The capital and strategic provinces across the country are on high alert ahead of the expected start of the yearly Taliban spring offensive. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan policeman carries a wounded man at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. The capital and strategic provinces across the country are on high alert ahead of the expected start of the yearly Taliban spring offensive.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
An Afghan policeman carries a wounded man at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. The capital and strategic provinces across the country are on high alert ahead of the expected start of the yearly Taliban spring offensive. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A member of the Afghan security forces investigates at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A member of the Afghan security forces investigates at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A member of the Afghan security forces investigates at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man prepares to drive a damaged car away from the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail T

A man prepares to drive a damaged car away from the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail T

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A man prepares to drive a damaged car away from the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail T
People gather at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

People gather at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
People gather at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan woman shows a damaged wall of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan woman shows a damaged wall of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
An Afghan woman shows a damaged wall of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People gather at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

People gather at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
People gather at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan policemen are seen through a cracked window of a vehicle at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan policemen are seen through a cracked window of a vehicle at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Afghan policemen are seen through a cracked window of a vehicle at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan policemen inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Afghan policemen inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan girl looks out of a damaged window of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan girl looks out of a damaged window of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
An Afghan girl looks out of a damaged window of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man drives his damaged car away from site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man drives his damaged car away from site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
An Afghan man drives his damaged car away from site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan girl looks out as she stands inside of a damaged shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan girl looks out as she stands inside of a damaged shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
An Afghan girl looks out as she stands inside of a damaged shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
