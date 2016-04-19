Edition:
Suicide attack in Kabul

Afghan security forces inspect the site of suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Breakfast is seen in a tea shop after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building nearby, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces carry an injured man after an attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A forensic expert inspects through a window of a government security building after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghan quick reaction forces arrive at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan security force stands on a government security building after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan security forces transfer injured security personnel into an ambulance after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces inspect the site of suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man arrives for treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Residents walk past damaged shops after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan security forces climb up on a government security building after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan policemen walk after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan security forces stand next to damaged vehicles after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An injured member of security forces (L) leaves the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan shopkeepers look at the broken windows of their shop after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces transport injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan security forces take position at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Security forces members keep watch at the site of an explosion in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A forensic expert inspects outside a government security building after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

