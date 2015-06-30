Suicide blast hits U.S. troops
U.S. soldiers attend to a wounded soldier at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. A Taliban suicide car bomb attack on a convoy of NATO troops in Kabul on Tuesday wounded 21 Afghan civilians and killed one, police and witnesses...more
Afghan security personnel react at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man prepares to drive a damaged car away from the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan policemen stand at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan men look out from their window house at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. soldiers attend to a wounded soldier at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan policeman inspects the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A U.S. soldier inspects the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man tries to console a woman at the site of suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A NATO soldier stands at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan policemen stand at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan June 30, 2015.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan boy is reflected on the window of a damaged vehicle at the site of a car bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Next Slideshows
Tunisia beachside attack
A gunman killed 39 people, mainly British tourists, in an attack on a resort beach in Sousse.
Mount Sinabung erupts
More than 10,000 villagers around the volcano's slopes have left their homes and moved to refugee camps.
SpaceX rocket explodes
An unmanned SpaceX rocket bound for the Space Station explodes about two minutes after liftoff.
Assassination in Egypt
Egypt's top public prosecutor dies following a car bomb attack on his convoy.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.