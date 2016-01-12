Suicide blast in Istanbul tourist area
Police forensic officers attend the scene after an explosion in front of the German Fountain in Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. A suicide bomber thought to have crossed recently from Syria killed at least 10 people, most of...more
Police secure the area after an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. There was a high probability Islamic State militants were behind the blast near the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia, major tourist sites in the center of one of the...more
Police secure the area after an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. Several bodies lay on the ground in the Sultanahmet square in the immediate aftermath of the blast. A police officer and witness at the scene also reported seeing...more
Police forensic officers attend the scene after an explosion near the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A police helicopter flies over the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as the Blue mosque, following an explosion nearby, in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A local municipality vehicle cleans the streets at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A deserted square is pictured in front of the New Mosque, following an explosion in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Cleaners arrive at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A food vendor stands in a deserted square in front of the New Mosque, following an explosion in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Police officers secure the area after an explosion near the Sultanahmet mosque in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Police secure the area after an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Police forensic experts work on the scene of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Emergency services attend the scene after an explosion near the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Police forensic experts work on the scene of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A police forensic expert works on the scene of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
