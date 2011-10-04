Edition:
Suicide blast strikes Somalia

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A car burns at the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 4, 2011. A truck bomb killed at least 65 people at government buildings in the heart of Somalia's capital on Tuesday, an ambulance worker said, and al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack. Witnesses said there was a loud blast at a compound housing four government ministries in the K4 (Kilometre 4) area of the capital Mogadishu, where students had gathered on Tuesday to take exams. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Residents evacuate an injured man from the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Somalia government soldiers carry an injured man from the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Security agents gather at the scene of a suicide attack along a street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Residents gather at the scene of a suicide attack along a street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

A woman runs to extinguish fire at the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Somalia government soldiers carry an injured man from the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Somalia government soldiers secure the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Somalia government soldiers carry an injured man from the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Residents gather at the scene of a suicide attack along a street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Residents carry an injured man from the scene of a suicide attack along a street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Somalia government soldiers secure the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Somalia government soldiers carry an injured man from the scene of a suicide attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

Residents gather near the covered remains of a suicide bomber at the scene of an attack along a street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Tuesday, October 04, 2011

