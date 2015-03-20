Suicide bombers attack mosques
People carry the injured out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20, 2015. Suicide bombers blew themselves up in two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa during noon prayers, medical sources told Reuters. The mosques are...more
Blood is seen on the ground after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Injured people are carried onto a truck to be rushed to a hospital after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi militant looks on after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Houthi militant runs from a mosque where a suicide bomber blew himself up in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An injured girl reacts as she is carried by a man out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Crime scene investigators look at the ground after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Houthi militants stand at the scene of a suicide bombing outside a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Injured people are carried onto a truck to be rushed to a hospital after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Crime scene investigators look at the ground after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People carry an injured man out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Blood is seen on the ground after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Injured people are carried onto a truck to be rushed to a hospital after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Crime scene investigators work after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Next Slideshows
Syria's women commandos
The Female Commando Battalion, which is part of the Syrian Army, consists of several hundred female fighters who have had military training and carry out combat...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Museum massacre in Tunisia
Islamic State claims responsibility for an attack on a museum that killed 20 foreign tourists.
Turmoil escalates in Yemen
Warplanes attack and rival forces battle for control of Aden, where Yemen's president fled following a Houthi takeover of the capital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.