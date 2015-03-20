Edition:
Suicide bombers attack mosques

People carry the injured out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20, 2015. Suicide bombers blew themselves up in two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa during noon prayers, medical sources told Reuters. The mosques are known to be used mainly by supporters of the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group which has seized control of the government. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, March 20, 2015
Blood is seen on the ground after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, March 20, 2015
Injured people are carried onto a truck to be rushed to a hospital after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, March 20, 2015
A Houthi militant looks on after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, March 20, 2015
A Houthi militant runs from a mosque where a suicide bomber blew himself up in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, March 20, 2015
An injured girl reacts as she is carried by a man out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, March 20, 2015
Crime scene investigators look at the ground after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, March 20, 2015
Houthi militants stand at the scene of a suicide bombing outside a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, March 20, 2015
Injured people are carried onto a truck to be rushed to a hospital after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, March 20, 2015
Crime scene investigators look at the ground after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, March 20, 2015
People carry an injured man out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, March 20, 2015
Blood is seen on the ground after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, March 20, 2015
Injured people are carried onto a truck to be rushed to a hospital after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, March 20, 2015
Crime scene investigators work after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, March 20, 2015
