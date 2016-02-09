Edition:
Suicide bombing in Damascus

Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A general view shows the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian army soldier uses his mobile phone as he inspects the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers and investigators collect evidence at the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Women walk past damaged vehicles at the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of a suicide bombing at a police officers' club in a residential district of Damascus, in Masaken Barza, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Great Pancake Race

Great Pancake Race

Great Pancake Race

Great Pancake Race

Participants in London's annual Great Spitalfields Pancake Race.

09 Feb 2016
Train crash in Germany

Train crash in Germany

Several are killed and more than 100 injured when two passenger trains collide head-on in Bavaria.

09 Feb 2016
Crackdown on Hong Kong vendors

Crackdown on Hong Kong vendors

Protesters and police scuffle after authorities try to move illegal street vendors from a working-class Hong Kong district, the worst clashes since...

09 Feb 2016
All eyes on New Hampshire

All eyes on New Hampshire

On the trail as the New Hampshire primary nears.

09 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

