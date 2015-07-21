Suicide bombing in Turkey

A couple runs away from tear gas used by riot police to disperse demonstrators during a protest in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. The PKK Kurdish militant group earlier said it held the government responsible for Monday's attack, saying...more

A couple runs away from tear gas used by riot police to disperse demonstrators during a protest in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2015. The PKK Kurdish militant group earlier said it held the government responsible for Monday's attack, saying Ankara had "supported and cultivated" Islamic State against the Kurds in Syria. The demonstration in Istanbul had largely been peaceful, but some protesters threw bottles at police, the witness said. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

