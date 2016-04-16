Edition:
United Kingdom

Suicide crisis in Attawapiskat

Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
ATTAWAPISKAT, CANADA
Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016

People take part in a march and candlelight vigil in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Over the past weekend alone, 11 members of the Attawapiskat First Nation community in northern Ontario tried to kill themselves, prompting the chief to declare a state of emergency. Separately, a second group was hospitalized on Monday after suicide attempts. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
People take part in a march and candlelight vigil in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Over the past weekend alone, 11 members of the Attawapiskat First Nation community in northern Ontario tried to kill themselves, prompting the chief to declare a state of emergency. Separately, a second group was hospitalized on Monday after suicide attempts. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 12
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
ATTAWAPISKAT, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

Boys play on a trampoline in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. The incident shocked the country, even though it is used to tragedies involving its 1.4 million aboriginals, who largely live in poverty, have a lower life expectancy than other Canadians and are more often victims of violent crime. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Boys play on a trampoline in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. The incident shocked the country, even though it is used to tragedies involving its 1.4 million aboriginals, who largely live in poverty, have a lower life expectancy than other Canadians and are more often victims of violent crime. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
2 / 12
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
ATTAWAPISKAT, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

Suggestions written by local youth on how to improve their community are seen on a sheet of paper at a community gym in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. The reasons for the attempted suicides are varied, but local leaders point to an underlying despondency and pessimism among their people as well as an increasing number of prescription drug overdoses. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Suggestions written by local youth on how to improve their community are seen on a sheet of paper at a community gym in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. The reasons for the attempted suicides are varied, but local leaders point to an underlying despondency and pessimism among their people as well as an increasing number of prescription drug overdoses. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
3 / 12
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
ATTAWAPISKAT, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

A dog rests on a dog house in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. In Attawapiskat, 28 people attempted suicide in March, some of them adults, health officials said. Children as young as 11 were among those who tried to kill themselves during the past few days and police began 24-hour patrols in response to the crisis. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A dog rests on a dog house in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. In Attawapiskat, 28 people attempted suicide in March, some of them adults, health officials said. Children as young as 11 were among those who tried to kill themselves during the past few days and police began 24-hour patrols in response to the crisis. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
4 / 12
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
ATTAWAPISKAT, CANADA
Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016

People take part in a march and candlelight vigil in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Health Minister Jane Philpott said the suicide rates among aboriginal youth were at least 10 times higher than for the general population of young people. Aboriginals make up about 4 percent of Canada's population. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
People take part in a march and candlelight vigil in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Health Minister Jane Philpott said the suicide rates among aboriginal youth were at least 10 times higher than for the general population of young people. Aboriginals make up about 4 percent of Canada's population. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
5 / 12
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
ATTAWAPISKAT, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

Girls play on a street in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. Living in isolated communities with chronic unemployment and crowded housing, some young aboriginals lack clean water but have easy Internet access, giving them a glimpse of affluence in the rest of Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Girls play on a street in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. Living in isolated communities with chronic unemployment and crowded housing, some young aboriginals lack clean water but have easy Internet access, giving them a glimpse of affluence in the rest of Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
6 / 12
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
ATTAWAPISKAT, CANADA
Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016

An empty vodka bottle is pictured on the ground in front of the Vezina Secondary School in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Attawapiskat, 965 km (600 miles) north of Ottawa on James Bay, is only accessible by plane or winter ice road. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
An empty vodka bottle is pictured on the ground in front of the Vezina Secondary School in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Attawapiskat, 965 km (600 miles) north of Ottawa on James Bay, is only accessible by plane or winter ice road. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
7 / 12
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
ATTAWAPISKAT, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

Girls ride in the back of a pickup truck in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. Attawapiskat, which has 2,000 people and is near a diamond mine, has declared five states of emergency since 2006. It previously sounded the alarm over flooding and raw sewage issues, poor drinking water and a housing crisis. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Girls ride in the back of a pickup truck in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. Attawapiskat, which has 2,000 people and is near a diamond mine, has declared five states of emergency since 2006. It previously sounded the alarm over flooding and raw sewage issues, poor drinking water and a housing crisis. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
8 / 12
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
ATTAWAPISKAT, CANADA
Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016

Children play in a playground in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Declaring a state of emergency is a symbolic move and does not legally oblige Ottawa to take action, said a government spokeswoman. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Children play in a playground in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. Declaring a state of emergency is a symbolic move and does not legally oblige Ottawa to take action, said a government spokeswoman. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 12
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
ATTAWAPISKAT, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

People dance during a community feast in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People dance during a community feast in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
10 / 12
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
ATTAWAPISKAT, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

The remains of a minivan is pictured in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
The remains of a minivan is pictured in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
11 / 12
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
ATTAWAPISKAT, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

Girls walk on a street in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Girls walk on a street in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
12 / 12

Suicide crisis in Attawapiskat

Suicide crisis in Attawapiskat Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Earthquake rattles Japan

Earthquake rattles Japan
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »