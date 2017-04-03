Edition:
Mon Apr 3, 2017

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards is pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards is pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards is pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Suits of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Suits of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Suits of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on an suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on an suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on an suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Suits of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Suits of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Suits of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Suits of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Suits of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Suits of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on an suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on an suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on an suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guards at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on an suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on an suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on an suit of armour for the Vatican's Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
