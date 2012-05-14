Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 14, 2012 | 4:10pm BST

Sukhoi plane disaster

<p>The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, Indonesia, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, Indonesia, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, Indonesia, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 25
<p>Soldiers, who are part of a rescue team, search for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Soldiers, who are part of a rescue team, search for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

Soldiers, who are part of a rescue team, search for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 25
<p>Debris and belongings of passengers of the Russian Sukhoi aircraft that crashed on the slopes of Mount Salak are seen at the wreckage site, near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidayu </p>

Debris and belongings of passengers of the Russian Sukhoi aircraft that crashed on the slopes of Mount Salak are seen at the wreckage site, near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidayu

Monday, May 14, 2012

Debris and belongings of passengers of the Russian Sukhoi aircraft that crashed on the slopes of Mount Salak are seen at the wreckage site, near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidayu

Close
3 / 25
<p>A view of the wreckage of the Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft in Mount Salak, West Java province, as seen from an Indonesia Airforce Super Puma helicopter, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Indonesian Air Force/Handout</p>

A view of the wreckage of the Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft in Mount Salak, West Java province, as seen from an Indonesia Airforce Super Puma helicopter, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Indonesian Air Force/Handout

Monday, May 14, 2012

A view of the wreckage of the Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft in Mount Salak, West Java province, as seen from an Indonesia Airforce Super Puma helicopter, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Indonesian Air Force/Handout

Close
4 / 25
<p>Ana Kamagi, 40, stands next to her daughter as she holds pictures of her husband, Indonesian Steven Kamagi, 43, at Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

Ana Kamagi, 40, stands next to her daughter as she holds pictures of her husband, Indonesian Steven Kamagi, 43, at Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Monday, May 14, 2012

Ana Kamagi, 40, stands next to her daughter as she holds pictures of her husband, Indonesian Steven Kamagi, 43, at Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
5 / 25
<p>A soldier, who is part of a rescue team, searches for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A soldier, who is part of a rescue team, searches for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

A soldier, who is part of a rescue team, searches for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 25
<p>A relative of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cries at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

A relative of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cries at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Monday, May 14, 2012

A relative of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cries at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
7 / 25
<p>Relatives of a passenger on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft, which crashed on Wednesday, cry while awaiting news at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

Relatives of a passenger on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft, which crashed on Wednesday, cry while awaiting news at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Monday, May 14, 2012

Relatives of a passenger on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft, which crashed on Wednesday, cry while awaiting news at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
8 / 25
<p>An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team searching for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft, walks near Mount Salak near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta </p>

An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team searching for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft, walks near Mount Salak near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Monday, May 14, 2012

An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team searching for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft, walks near Mount Salak near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Close
9 / 25
<p>Indonesian marine soldiers hold a map to study the location of the plane crash, during a briefing at Halimun National Park near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta </p>

Indonesian marine soldiers hold a map to study the location of the plane crash, during a briefing at Halimun National Park near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Monday, May 14, 2012

Indonesian marine soldiers hold a map to study the location of the plane crash, during a briefing at Halimun National Park near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Close
10 / 25
<p>An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team, sits near the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak, near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidahu</p>

An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team, sits near the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak, near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidahu

Monday, May 14, 2012

An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team, sits near the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak, near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidahu

Close
11 / 25
<p>The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 25
<p>Relatives of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cries at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

Relatives of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cries at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Monday, May 14, 2012

Relatives of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cries at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
13 / 25
<p>Rescuers head towards the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Rescuers head towards the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

Rescuers head towards the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 25
<p>Indonesian soldiers prepare to conduct a search and rescue mission at the top of Mount Salak, near Sukabumi, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Indonesian soldiers prepare to conduct a search and rescue mission at the top of Mount Salak, near Sukabumi, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, May 14, 2012

Indonesian soldiers prepare to conduct a search and rescue mission at the top of Mount Salak, near Sukabumi, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
15 / 25
<p>The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 25
<p>The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 25
<p>An Indonesian rescue team walks up Mount Salak to reach the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta </p>

An Indonesian rescue team walks up Mount Salak to reach the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Monday, May 14, 2012

An Indonesian rescue team walks up Mount Salak to reach the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Close
18 / 25
<p>Members of an Indonesian rescue team take a break as they search for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta </p>

Members of an Indonesian rescue team take a break as they search for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Monday, May 14, 2012

Members of an Indonesian rescue team take a break as they search for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Close
19 / 25
<p>The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 25
<p>A relative of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft prays at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

A relative of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft prays at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Monday, May 14, 2012

A relative of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft prays at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
21 / 25
<p>An Indonesian marine soldier holds a map to indicate the location of the plane crash, during a briefing at Halimun National Park near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta </p>

An Indonesian marine soldier holds a map to indicate the location of the plane crash, during a briefing at Halimun National Park near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Monday, May 14, 2012

An Indonesian marine soldier holds a map to indicate the location of the plane crash, during a briefing at Halimun National Park near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

Close
22 / 25
<p>A relative of a passenger on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday reacts as she watches a TV news report saying the rescue team has found bodies at the crash site, at the Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

A relative of a passenger on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday reacts as she watches a TV news report saying the rescue team has found bodies at the crash site, at the Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 11, 2012....more

Monday, May 14, 2012

A relative of a passenger on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday reacts as she watches a TV news report saying the rescue team has found bodies at the crash site, at the Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
23 / 25
<p>Relatives of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cry at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Relatives of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cry at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

Relatives of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cry at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
24 / 25
<p>Relatives of passengers on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday react as they watch a TV news report saying the rescue team has found bodies at the crash site, at the Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 11, 2012. REUTERTS/Supri </p>

Relatives of passengers on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday react as they watch a TV news report saying the rescue team has found bodies at the crash site, at the Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 11, 2012....more

Monday, May 14, 2012

Relatives of passengers on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday react as they watch a TV news report saying the rescue team has found bodies at the crash site, at the Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 11, 2012. REUTERTS/Supri

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections