Pictures | Mon Jun 22, 2015 | 2:21pm BST

Summer solstice

People enjoy a sunny afternoon during the solstice day at Governors Island in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a center of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Revellers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a center of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
People jump over the campfire as they take part in the Ivan Kupala festival near the village of Ozertso, on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, June 20, 2015. The traditional festival celebrates the summer solstice with overnight festivities such as singing and dancing before jumping over campfires, which people believe will purge them of their sins and make them healthier. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
People jump over the campfire as they take part in the Ivan Kupala festival near the village of Ozertso, on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, June 20, 2015. The traditional festival celebrates the summer solstice with overnight festivities such as singing and dancing before jumping over campfires, which people believe will purge them of their sins and make them healthier. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People take part in the Ivan Kupala festival near the village of Ozertso, on the outskirts of Minsk June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
People take part in the Ivan Kupala festival near the village of Ozertso, on the outskirts of Minsk June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
People take part in a group yoga practice marking the summer solstice and International Yoga Day, at the Tel Aviv port on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, Israel June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
People take part in a group yoga practice marking the summer solstice and International Yoga Day, at the Tel Aviv port on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, Israel June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman carries some drinks while she enjoys a sunny afternoon during the solstice day at Governors Island in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A woman carries some drinks while she enjoys a sunny afternoon during the solstice day at Governors Island in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Customers drink over dog meat dishes as they have a gathering to eat dog meat and lychees for celebrating the upcoming local dog meat festival at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees during the festival, which falls on Monday this year, in celebration of the summer solstice which marks the coming of the hottest days. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Customers drink over dog meat dishes as they have a gathering to eat dog meat and lychees for celebrating the upcoming local dog meat festival at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees during the festival, which falls on Monday this year, in celebration of the summer solstice which marks the coming of the hottest days. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration on International Yoga Day in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration on International Yoga Day in New York June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Revelers await sunrise as they celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Revelers await sunrise as they celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
