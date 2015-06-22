People jump over the campfire as they take part in the Ivan Kupala festival near the village of Ozertso, on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, June 20, 2015. The traditional festival celebrates the summer solstice with overnight festivities such as...more

People jump over the campfire as they take part in the Ivan Kupala festival near the village of Ozertso, on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, June 20, 2015. The traditional festival celebrates the summer solstice with overnight festivities such as singing and dancing before jumping over campfires, which people believe will purge them of their sins and make them healthier. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

