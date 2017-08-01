Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 1, 2017 | 1:45am BST

Sumo kids

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 14
Elementary school sumo wrestlers stretch out as they wait to enter for their competitions. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers stretch out as they wait to enter for their competitions. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers stretch out as they wait to enter for their competitions. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 14
An elementary school sumo wrestler's body is covered with sand after he fell to lose at a match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An elementary school sumo wrestler's body is covered with sand after he fell to lose at a match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
An elementary school sumo wrestler's body is covered with sand after he fell to lose at a match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 14
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 14
Elementary school sumo wrestlers stretch out as they wait to enter for their competitions. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers stretch out as they wait to enter for their competitions. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers stretch out as they wait to enter for their competitions. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 14
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 14
Elementary school sumo wrestlers react as they apply for having TV interview after their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers react as they apply for having TV interview after their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers react as they apply for having TV interview after their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 14
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 14
Elementary school sumo wrestlers wait for their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers wait for their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers wait for their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 14
Elementary school sumo wrestlers wait for their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers wait for their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers wait for their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 14
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 14
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 14
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 14
A staff comforts an elementary school sumo wrestler who cries after losing in his match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A staff comforts an elementary school sumo wrestler who cries after losing in his match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A staff comforts an elementary school sumo wrestler who cries after losing in his match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Hot air balloons over Italy

Hot air balloons over Italy

Next Slideshows

Hot air balloons over Italy

Hot air balloons over Italy

Hot air balloons float over the Umbrian countryside.

01 Aug 2017
Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain

Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain

Performers at the international airshow in Torre del Mar, southern Spain.

31 Jul 2017
Painted bodies

Painted bodies

Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.

31 Jul 2017
The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

28 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army

Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army

Hezbollah captures most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from the area.

Training with America's militias

Training with America's militias

Inside the National Field Training Exercise, a weekend training camp for self-described 'patriots' organized by the III% United Patriots in the Colorado mountains.

Humans of Iran

Humans of Iran

A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.

Prince Philip's final solo appearance

Prince Philip's final solo appearance

Britain's Prince Philip bows out of public life with a final solo appearance at an official event at Buckingham Palace.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Playing underwater in Croatia

Playing underwater in Croatia

Under the sea at the Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia.

Women's-only motorcycle rally

Women's-only motorcycle rally

Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany.

A flurry of flamingos

A flurry of flamingos

Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast