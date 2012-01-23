" /> " />
Sundance Film Festival

Actress Gina Rodriguez poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Filly Brown" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Gina Rodriguez poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Filly Brown" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Tracy Morgan and and his girlfriend Megan Wollover pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Actor Tracy Morgan and and his girlfriend Megan Wollover pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Cast member Aaron Paul attends the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Aaron Paul attends the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actresses AnnaLynne McCord (L) and Angel McCord pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Actresses AnnaLynne McCord (L) and Angel McCord pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Director and cast member of the movie "Black Rock", Katie Aselton, poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director and cast member of the movie "Black Rock", Katie Aselton, poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Kate Bosworth talks to the media at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Actress Kate Bosworth talks to the media at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Dan Flynn (L) and Jacey Adams perform on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Dan Flynn (L) and Jacey Adams perform on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Child actor Nolan Gould throws snowballs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Child actor Nolan Gould throws snowballs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Cast member Mary Elizabeth Winstead is interviewed at the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Mary Elizabeth Winstead is interviewed at the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Occupy Sundance protestors march on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Occupy Sundance protestors march on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Comedian Aziz Ansari speaks at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Comedian Aziz Ansari speaks at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans pose for a photo while waiting for a performance by Drake at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans pose for a photo while waiting for a performance by Drake at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Bruce Willis smiles while being interviewed at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Bruce Willis smiles while being interviewed at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Laura Prepon poses at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Laura Prepon poses at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rapper Ice-T performs to promote his film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rapper Ice-T performs to promote his film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rapper Chuck D performs to promote the film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rapper Chuck D performs to promote the film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Director Nicholas Jarecki gestures at the premiere of his film "Arbitrage" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Nicholas Jarecki gestures at the premiere of his film "Arbitrage" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A volunteer uses a shovel to clean the sidewalk during a snowstorm outside of the Eccles Theatre at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A volunteer uses a shovel to clean the sidewalk during a snowstorm outside of the Eccles Theatre at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man stands in a snowstorm holding a sign asking for tickets outside of Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man stands in a snowstorm holding a sign asking for tickets outside of Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast member Michael Cera talks to the media before the screening of the film "The End of Love" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Cast member Michael Cera talks to the media before the screening of the film "The End of Love" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Damien Echols, producer and subject of the documentary film "West of Memphis", poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Damien Echols, producer and subject of the documentary film "West of Memphis", poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Volunteer Pam McComas shovels snow near Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Volunteer Pam McComas shovels snow near Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

People walk by artwork on a building by artist Banksy during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People walk by artwork on a building by artist Banksy during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Festival goers take a photo with actor Edward James Olmos (C) on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Festival goers take a photo with actor Edward James Olmos (C) on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The L'Oreal Paris team makes the rounds on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The L'Oreal Paris team makes the rounds on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

People walk on Main Street during snowfall at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People walk on Main Street during snowfall at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Sigourney Weaver poses at the premiere of the film "Red Lights" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Sigourney Weaver poses at the premiere of the film "Red Lights" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pedestrians walk across Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians walk across Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Producer Peter Jackson and director and screenwriter Amy Berg are interviewed at the premiere of the documentary "West of Memphis" at the MARC theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Producer Peter Jackson and director and screenwriter Amy Berg are interviewed at the premiere of the documentary "West of Memphis" at the MARC theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Sheldon Candis (C) holds up a flyer for his film LUV on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Director Sheldon Candis (C) holds up a flyer for his film LUV on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A view of Main Street is seen during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A view of Main Street is seen during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Robert Redford, founder of the Sundance Institute, welcomes the audience before the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Robert Redford, founder of the Sundance Institute, welcomes the audience before the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Documentary subject Jacqueline Siegel arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Documentary subject Jacqueline Siegel arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Film maker Lauren Greenfield is interviewed as she arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Film maker Lauren Greenfield is interviewed as she arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Robert Redford (R), and Executive Director Keri Putnam attend the opening news conference at the Egyptian Theatre during the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Robert Redford (R), and Executive Director Keri Putnam attend the opening news conference at the Egyptian Theatre during the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

People walk past the "Egyptian Theatre" the night before the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

People walk past the "Egyptian Theatre" the night before the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Jillian Mayer (L) and Lucas Leyva post movie flyers on Main Street during the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Jillian Mayer (L) and Lucas Leyva post movie flyers on Main Street during the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

People cross Main Street before the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

People cross Main Street before the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

