Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 12, 2014 | 3:15pm BST

Sunday soccer in Brazil

<p>A player takes a corner kick during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Morro do Papagaio favela in Belo Horizonte, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. Pelada can refer to a street match where everyone plays barefoot with "naked" feet, or a match on a grassless "naked" field, or a match with a ball so worn that it is "naked". REUTERS/Washington Alves</p>

A player takes a corner kick during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Morro do Papagaio favela in Belo Horizonte, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. Pelada can refer to a street match where everyone plays barefoot with "naked" feet, or a match...more

Monday, May 12, 2014

A player takes a corner kick during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Morro do Papagaio favela in Belo Horizonte, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. Pelada can refer to a street match where everyone plays barefoot with "naked" feet, or a match on a grassless "naked" field, or a match with a ball so worn that it is "naked". REUTERS/Washington Alves

Close
1 / 26
<p>Residents play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Bom Pastor neighborhood of Natal, a World Cup host city, May 11, 2014. With the 2014 World Cup just one month away, people of all walks of life in the host cities are spending their Sundays practicing the sport for which their country is about to become the global stage. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes</p>

Residents play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Bom Pastor neighborhood of Natal, a World Cup host city, May 11, 2014. With the 2014 World Cup just one month away, people of all walks of life in the host cities are spending their Sundays...more

Monday, May 12, 2014

Residents play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Bom Pastor neighborhood of Natal, a World Cup host city, May 11, 2014. With the 2014 World Cup just one month away, people of all walks of life in the host cities are spending their Sundays practicing the sport for which their country is about to become the global stage. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

Close
2 / 26
<p>Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the center of Manaus, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the center of Manaus, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Monday, May 12, 2014

Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the center of Manaus, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
3 / 26
<p>A goalkeeper recovers the ball after a goal was scored against him during a "pelada" soccer match in the Cidade de Deus neighborhood of Port Alegre, a World Cup host city, May 10, 2014.REUTERS/Edison Vara</p>

A goalkeeper recovers the ball after a goal was scored against him during a "pelada" soccer match in the Cidade de Deus neighborhood of Port Alegre, a World Cup host city, May 10, 2014.REUTERS/Edison Vara

Monday, May 12, 2014

A goalkeeper recovers the ball after a goal was scored against him during a "pelada" soccer match in the Cidade de Deus neighborhood of Port Alegre, a World Cup host city, May 10, 2014.REUTERS/Edison Vara

Close
4 / 26
<p>A view of a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Borel favela of Rio de Janeiro, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A view of a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Borel favela of Rio de Janeiro, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, May 12, 2014

A view of a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Borel favela of Rio de Janeiro, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
5 / 26
<p>A boy sits on a discarded couch as he watches a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Bom Pastor neighborhood of Natal, a World Cup host city, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes</p>

A boy sits on a discarded couch as he watches a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Bom Pastor neighborhood of Natal, a World Cup host city, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

Monday, May 12, 2014

A boy sits on a discarded couch as he watches a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Bom Pastor neighborhood of Natal, a World Cup host city, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

Close
6 / 26
<p>Children play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in front of the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Children play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in front of the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, May 12, 2014

Children play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in front of the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
7 / 26
<p>People play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in Fortaleza, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

People play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in Fortaleza, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Monday, May 12, 2014

People play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in Fortaleza, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Close
8 / 26
<p>Discarded soccer boots hang from an electric wire where they were thrown by their owners over several months after Sunday "pelada" soccer matches in the Morro do Papagaio favela in Belo Horizonte, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves</p>

Discarded soccer boots hang from an electric wire where they were thrown by their owners over several months after Sunday "pelada" soccer matches in the Morro do Papagaio favela in Belo Horizonte, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014....more

Monday, May 12, 2014

Discarded soccer boots hang from an electric wire where they were thrown by their owners over several months after Sunday "pelada" soccer matches in the Morro do Papagaio favela in Belo Horizonte, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Close
9 / 26
<p>Rival players clash during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Morro do Papagaio favela in Belo Horizonte, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves</p>

Rival players clash during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Morro do Papagaio favela in Belo Horizonte, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Monday, May 12, 2014

Rival players clash during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Morro do Papagaio favela in Belo Horizonte, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Close
10 / 26
<p>Residents play soccer at Joao Camara soccer field, in Natal, northeastern Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes</p>

Residents play soccer at Joao Camara soccer field, in Natal, northeastern Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

Monday, May 12, 2014

Residents play soccer at Joao Camara soccer field, in Natal, northeastern Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

Close
11 / 26
<p>Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach of Salvador, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach of Salvador, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes

Monday, May 12, 2014

Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach of Salvador, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes

Close
12 / 26
<p>Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach of Salvador, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach of Salvador, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes

Monday, May 12, 2014

Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach of Salvador, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes

Close
13 / 26
<p>Amateur teams Azulao (blue uniforms) and Novo Reino prepare to play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Sao Jose neighborhood of Manaus, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Amateur teams Azulao (blue uniforms) and Novo Reino prepare to play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Sao Jose neighborhood of Manaus, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Monday, May 12, 2014

Amateur teams Azulao (blue uniforms) and Novo Reino prepare to play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Sao Jose neighborhood of Manaus, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
14 / 26
<p>A man sits with a soccer ball as he watches a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in the Brasilia Teimosa district of Recife, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Helder Tavares</p>

A man sits with a soccer ball as he watches a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in the Brasilia Teimosa district of Recife, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Helder Tavares

Monday, May 12, 2014

A man sits with a soccer ball as he watches a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in the Brasilia Teimosa district of Recife, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Helder Tavares

Close
15 / 26
<p>Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Borel favela of Rio de Janeiro, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Borel favela of Rio de Janeiro, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, May 12, 2014

Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Borel favela of Rio de Janeiro, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
16 / 26
<p>A view of a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in the Brasilia Teimosa district of Recife, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Helder Tavares</p>

A view of a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in the Brasilia Teimosa district of Recife, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Helder Tavares

Monday, May 12, 2014

A view of a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in the Brasilia Teimosa district of Recife, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Helder Tavares

Close
17 / 26
<p>Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach of Salvador, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach of Salvador, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes

Monday, May 12, 2014

Players battle for the ball during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach of Salvador, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Valter Pontes

Close
18 / 26
<p>A player scores a goal during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in the Brasilia Teimosa district of Recife, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Helder Tavares</p>

A player scores a goal during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in the Brasilia Teimosa district of Recife, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Helder Tavares

Monday, May 12, 2014

A player scores a goal during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on the beach in the Brasilia Teimosa district of Recife, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Helder Tavares

Close
19 / 26
<p>Residents play soccer at Joao Camara soccer field, with the train station building in the background, in Natal, northeastern Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes</p>

Residents play soccer at Joao Camara soccer field, with the train station building in the background, in Natal, northeastern Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

Monday, May 12, 2014

Residents play soccer at Joao Camara soccer field, with the train station building in the background, in Natal, northeastern Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

Close
20 / 26
<p>Children play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in front of the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Children play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in front of the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, May 12, 2014

Children play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in front of the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
21 / 26
<p>Rivals of amateur clubs Nadave and Vila Real play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in Sao Paulo, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Rivals of amateur clubs Nadave and Vila Real play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in Sao Paulo, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, May 12, 2014

Rivals of amateur clubs Nadave and Vila Real play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in Sao Paulo, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
22 / 26
<p>Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on a street closed to traffic for the day in Sao Paulo, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on a street closed to traffic for the day in Sao Paulo, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, May 12, 2014

Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on a street closed to traffic for the day in Sao Paulo, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
23 / 26
<p>Rivals of amateur clubs Nadave and Vila Real play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in Sao Paulo, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Rivals of amateur clubs Nadave and Vila Real play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in Sao Paulo, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, May 12, 2014

Rivals of amateur clubs Nadave and Vila Real play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in Sao Paulo, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
24 / 26
<p>A goalkeeper makes a save during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in Cuiaba, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Lopes</p>

A goalkeeper makes a save during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in Cuiaba, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Lopes

Monday, May 12, 2014

A goalkeeper makes a save during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in Cuiaba, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Lopes

Close
25 / 26
<p>A view of a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A view of a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, May 12, 2014

A view of a Sunday "pelada" soccer match on Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, a World Cup host city, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
The Lewinsky scandal

The Lewinsky scandal

Next Slideshows

The Lewinsky scandal

The Lewinsky scandal

The tumultuous moment in U.S. politics when a president was almost taken down by a scandal.

09 May 2014
The beautiful game

The beautiful game

A celebration of soccer's next generation.

09 May 2014
Homeless camp in Brazil

Homeless camp in Brazil

Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement is demanding affordable low-income housing from the government.

08 May 2014
Learning the acrobatic ropes

Learning the acrobatic ropes

The Esh Circus Arts circus school and training center offers recreational circus instruction.

08 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Off to the Grand National races

Off to the Grand National races

Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.

Women in the World Summit

Women in the World Summit

Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures