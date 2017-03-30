Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship in preparation of transport during its salvage operations. News1/via REUTERS
Family members of victims onboard the sunken ferry Sewol look on during a memorial ceremony at the sea off Jindo, South Korea. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship during its salvage operations. Yonhap via REUTERS
People release yellow balloons dedicated to the victims onboard the sunken ferry Sewol during an event at a port in Jindo. Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship in preparation of transport during its salvage operations. News1/via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship in preparation of transport during its salvage operations. News1/via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship during its salvage operations. Yonhap via REUTERS
Family members of victims onboard the sunken ferry Sewol cry as they look on during its salvage operations. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is seen during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is seen during its salvage operations. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is seen during its salvage operations. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is moved toward semi-submersible ship (not pictured) during its salvage operations. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is seen during its salvage operations. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol prepares to move onto semisubmersible ship (not pictured) during its salvage operations. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is seen during its salvage operations. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is raised during its salvage operations. News1 via REUTERS
A family member of a missing passenger reacts as she watches the salvage operation. Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is seen during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
A family member of a missing passenger cries. News1 via REUTERS
Oil leaked from the sunken ferry Sewol is seen. Yonhap via REUTERS
Family members of missing passengers react as they speak at a news conference. Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol during its salvage operation. Yonhap via REUTERS
Family members of missing passengers cry as they meet with Kim Young-suk, Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, during the salvage operation. Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is raised. Yonhap via REUTERS
A family member of a missing passenger cries. News1 via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol during its salvage operation. Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is raised. West Regional Headquarters Korea Coast Guard/Yonhap via REUTERS
The sunken ferry Sewol is raised. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.