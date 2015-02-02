Super Bowl halftime show
Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry during halftime. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry during the half time show. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry at halftime with Missy Elliot. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz perform. REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Fireworks during the halftime show. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry and Missy Elliott perform. REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
A cameraman silhouetted as Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz perform. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Missy Elliott performs. REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
