Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 8, 2016 | 4:01am GMT

Super Bowl halftime

Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 18
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 18
Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 18
Beyonce and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Beyonce and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 18
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 18
Chris Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chris Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Chris Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 18
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 18
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 18
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 18
Beyonce hugs performers after performing. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Beyonce hugs performers after performing. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce hugs performers after performing. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 18
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
11 / 18
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 18
Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Coldplay performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 18
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 18
Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
15 / 18
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
16 / 18
Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Chris Martin performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 18
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Halftime show at Super Bowl 50

Halftime show at Super Bowl 50

Next Slideshows

Halftime show at Super Bowl 50

Halftime show at Super Bowl 50

Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars take to the stage for the halftime show.

08 Feb 2016
Making a BAFTA award

Making a BAFTA award

Masks are cast and finished at the foundry ahead of the 2016 BAFTA Awards Ceremony.

04 Feb 2016
Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performances.

03 Feb 2016
SAG Awards

SAG Awards

Highlights from the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.

01 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures