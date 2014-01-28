Super Bowl XLVIII media day
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning shakes a young boy's hand as he departs during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. The Broncos will go to the gridiron for their Super Bowl showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on February 2. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Denver Broncos free safety Mike Adams (L) interviews teammates Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (C) and Danny Trevathan during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Danny Trevathan is interviewed by a reporter dressed in a period costume during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fans look down from the stands as they watch Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (center, rear) be interviewed during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning answers questions during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Denver Broncos head coach John Fox answers questions during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is interviewed by Deion Sanders during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning poses for a picture as he departs during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Denver Broncos fan watches from the crowd as he attends Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning answers questions during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Jets cheerleaders are interviewed during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman takes some pictures as he arrives for Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson answers questions during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate wears a GoPro camera on his hat as he adjusts his Google Glasses while being interviewed during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor answers reporters' questions during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll answers reporters' questions during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is surrounded by cameras as he arrives during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is surrounded by cameras during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A New Jersey State police officer watches over the proceedings during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
