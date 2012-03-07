Edition:
Super Tuesday

<p>Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks to supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Rick Santorum prepares to speak to supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

<p>Supporter Pamela Valentine cheers Mitt Romney's win at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista come on stage to address supporters after taking a lead in Georgia in the Republican presidential primary, in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Amis </p>

<p>Sister Grace Anne Wills cheers with her rosary beads in her hand as she reacts to Republican Rick Santorum being declared the winner in the Tennessee primary at his Super Tuesday primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A young supporter starts to fade at Mitt Romney's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Rick Santorum addresses supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A video screen displays archive images of Mitt Romney and his wife Ann at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Supporters of Rick Santorum hold the U.S. flag as they stand on a truck outside the site of Santorum's "Super Tuesday" primary party in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney wait for his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally to begin in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Rick Santorum shakes hands with supporters at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A voter looks over her ballot to place her vote at a polling station in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Newt Gingrich addresses supporters during his victory speech after polls closed in the Republican presidential primary in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Amis </p>

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer and hold campaign signs as they wait for his "Super Tuesday" primary night rally to begin in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>A voter looks over his ballot to place a vote at a polling station at the Knoxville Fire Department in Knox Township, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A television network correspondent reports from Mitt Romney's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Stickers for voters are seen a polling station at the Belvedere Fire Department in Bloomingdale, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A senior citizens group who call themselves the East Cobb Kickers wait for Newt Gingrich to come out and address supporters as polls close in the presidential primary in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Amis </p>

<p>Children wait among supporters of Mitt Romney at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>People walk past a sign marking a polling place on "Super Tuesday" in Boston, Massachusetts March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer as he is projected as the winner of some of the "Super Tuesday" contests by the television networks at his primary election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney wait for his "Super Tuesday" primary night rally to begin in Boston, Massachusetts, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Rick Santorum and his wife Karen arrive at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A supporter of Mitt Romney holds up a sign as he waits for Romney to speak at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>A voter looks over her ballot to place her vote at a polling station in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A voter looks over her ballot to place her vote at a polling station at the Belvedere Fire Department in Bloomingdale, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Mitt Romney casts his ballot in the Massachusetts primary, as his wife Ann looks on in Belmont, Massachusetts March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Anna Rogers casts her ballot as her son Corey, 9, watches at the Flushing Volunteer Fire Department in Flushing, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

