Super Tuesday
With former rival candidate Governor Chris Christie (L) at his side, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts to the results of Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida March 1, 2016....more
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who came to her rally in costume as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and as Mrs. Clinton (R), clown around as they attend her Super Tuesday night party in Miami,...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives at her Super Tuesday primary night party in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders is joined onstage by his wife Jane at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz holds his daughter Catherine, 5, as he reacts to the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio wait for the candidate to arrive at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bert Rushmore leaves a rural polling site after voting on Super Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Bernie Sanders pumps his fists as he arrives with his wife Jane and son Levi (R) at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Marco Rubio waits for the candidate to arrive at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio pauses while speaking to supporters about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bernie Sanders gets a hug from a local resident after he and his wife Jane (R) cast their ballots in the Vermont primary in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A voter fills out her ballot at Northwest Christian Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Mary Holbrook looks on as she waits for the arrival of Donald Trump to speak at a campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Hillary Clinton meets people at Mapps Coffee in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Also pictured are Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith (L) and Governor Mark Dayton (C). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Senator Marco Rubio holds a cutout of his head in front of his face as he greets supporters after speaking about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1,...more
A discarded "I Voted" sticker is pictured outside a rural polling site on Super Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Marco Rubio addresses supporters ahead of Minnesota's evening Super Tuesday caucuses in Andover, Minnesota March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Ted Cruz looks over at the media as he casts his vote in the Texas Republican primary with his young daughter Catherine at a voting booth at the West Gray Community Center on Super Tuesday in Houston, Texas March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Trish Badger
John Kasich holds a sign at a town hall rally during the George Mason University Law School in Arlington, Virginia. Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is at rear. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
"I Voted" stickers wait for voters at polling place in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl wears a t-shirt with an image of Ronald Reagan, and a John Kasich sticker, at a rally for Kasich at the George Mason University Law School in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane fill out their ballots in the Vermont primary in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton greets people at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Also pictured is Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton (2nd R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A voter fills out his ballot at Sleepy Hollow Elementary School in Falls Church, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
John Kasich points someone out in the crowd during a town hall rally at the George Mason University Law School in Arlington, Virginia. Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is at left. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture while meeting people at Mapps Coffee in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Virginia voter is framed by a sign in support of Bernie Sanders (L) and a Donald Trump campaign sign (R) after casting his ballot in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Brewer Hickman, 6 weeks old, takes a nap as his dad Nicholas Hickman votes at the North Park Mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is joined onstage by his wife Jane (L) at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Laying eyes on Trump
The moment supporters come face to face with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Al Qaeda Inc.
The global reach of al Qaeda-affiliated groups from Syria's Nusra Front to Somalia's al Shabaab.
Pictures of the month: February
Our top photos from the month of February.
Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.