Superheroes, they're everywhere
Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton (L), dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in Chicago March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
An anti-government demonstrator dressed as comic book superhero Batman gestures with a Brazilian flag at a protest during Brazil's Independence Day in Rio de Janeiro, September 7, 2013. The protesters called on the government to provide better security, education, health and public services. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An anti-government demonstrator dressed as comic book superhero Batman poses in front of Municipal Teatre at a protest during the Brazil's Independence Day in Rio de Janeiro, September 7, 2013. The protest was a call to the government to provide better security, education, health and public services. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Tadahiro Kanemasu a.k.a the "Carry-Your-Pram-Ranger" carries a woman's shopping cart at the station in Tokyo August 23, 2013. In a green outfit with silver trim and matching mask, a superhero waits by the stairs of a Tokyo subway station, lending his strength to the elderly, passengers lugging heavy packages and mothers with baby strollers. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Tadahiro Kanemasu, a.k.a the "Carry-Your-Pram-Ranger" high-fives children at the station in Tokyo August 23, 2013. In a green outfit with silver trim and matching mask, a superhero waits by the stairs of a Tokyo subway station, lending his strength to the elderly, passengers lugging heavy packages and mothers with baby strollers. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Street artist Ruben Oviedo, 40, dressed as comics superhero Thor, poses for a photograph inside his home in downtown Mexico City March 7, 2013. Oviedo, a former television and theater actor, began working as a street artist in downtown Mexico City a year ago. On average, a street artist in Mexico City earn some 40 dollars a day for around eight hours of work. The street artists in Mexico City are requesting the police to allow them to conduct their street performances, public dialogue and exhibit various artwork in public places. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Patrick O'Brien jogs around Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis in a Spider-Man wind suit, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Patrick O'Brien jogs around Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis in a Spider-Man wind suit, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A man dressed as Batman and a burglary suspect stand in a police station in Bradford, northern England, on February 25, 2013, in this still photograph taken from video and provided by West Yorkshire Police on March 4, 2013. A mystery man dressed as Batman demonstrated the same crime-fighting skills as the caped crusader when he handed over a suspect wanted for burglary in Britain. Closed-circuit television footage showed a portly figure wearing an ill-fitting costume including gloves, cape and mask, bringing a 27-year-old man to a police station in Bradford in northern England. REUTERS/West Yorkshire Police/Handout
A man dressed as 'Superpublica', an invented superhero who defends public education, poses as students protest against spending cuts in public education in Oviedo, northern Spain, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A man dressed as 'Superpublica', an invented superhero who defends public education, poses as students protest against spending cuts in public education in Oviedo, northern Spain, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Artists dressed as "Thor" (L) and "Iron Man" pose for photographers next to a line of police officers during a demonstration outside the Federal District Government building at Zocalo Square in Mexico city July 13, 2012. The artists were requesting that the police would allow them to conduct their street performances, public dialogues and various art work in public places. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Batman is pulled over by police in Montgomery County, Maryland on March 21, 2012, as pictured in this handout photo received by Reuters March 30, 2012. Police said Batman's black Lamborghini did not have proper license plates. According to published reports, Batman's license plates were inside the car and he was not ticketed. Media reports also identify the superhero as Lenny Robinson, a Baltimore businessman who dresses like Batman to entertain sick children at area hospitals. REUTERS/Montgomery County Police Department/Handout
Self proclaimed vigilante "superheroes" (L to R) Caballero, Midnight Sun and Phoenix Jones stand guard at the front of the Federal Courthouse in downtown Seattle after May Day protests went violent May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Self proclaimed vigilante "superheroes" (L to R) Caballero, Midnight Sun and Phoenix Jones stand guard at the front of the Federal Courthouse in downtown Seattle after May Day protests went violent May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Comic book fan Sergio Felipe puts on his Iron Man character mask at the unveiling of the "Marvel Superhero Experience" at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York April 26, 2012. The museum unveiled wax statues based on the the Marvel Entertainment film "The Avengers". REUTERS/Keith Bedfor
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, is greeted by a dog in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state March 26, 2012. Pinheiro has been called to help police patrol the crime-ridden streets of Taubate, in Brazil. He was officially presented on March 17 in the districts with the highest crime rates in Sao Paulo state. Police captain Warley Takeo, one of the policemen who decided to bring in the character to help them fight drug traffickers, said the measure would bring long-term benefits. Takeo said making a connection between the police and Batman would help children have a clearer idea of good and bad. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
An environmental activist dressed as a superhero smiles as she is detained during a rally in opposition to the Keystone XL Pipeline on the sidewalk in front of the White House in Washington March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An environmental activist dressed as a superhero smiles as she is detained during a rally in opposition to the Keystone XL Pipeline on the sidewalk in front of the White House in Washington March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A striker dressed as the Incredible Hulk gestures on the picket line with the Writers Guild of America at the NBC television network studios in Burbank, California November 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
A striker dressed as the Incredible Hulk gestures on the picket line with the Writers Guild of America at the NBC television network studios in Burbank, California November 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
An athlete dressed as Superman runs through a refreshment point of the Prague Marathon at the city center in the Czech capital Prague May 11, 2008. REUTERS/Petr Josek
An athlete dressed as Superman runs through a refreshment point of the Prague Marathon at the city center in the Czech capital Prague May 11, 2008. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Zoltan Kohari (R), known as the Slovak Batman, laughs with neighbor Jana Kocisova in the town of Dunajska Streda, some 34 miles (55 km) south of Bratislava March 9, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he became known as the hero in a Batman's costume. While he has not fought crime yet, he does believe in justice and wants to help the police. In the mean time, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Pedro Sanchez, a dwarf bullfighter dressed in a "Superman" costume, from the Superlandia group flips near a calf at the Plaza de Toros La Macarena in Medellin February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Pedro Sanchez, a dwarf bullfighter dressed in a "Superman" costume, from the Superlandia group flips near a calf at the Plaza de Toros La Macarena in Medellin February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Eric Royster (L) in costume as "Captain America" walks with his wife Andrea O'Leary and 4-year-old daughter Isabella as they enjoy the pop culture convention Comic Con in New Orleans, Louisiana January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Haber
Eric Royster (L) in costume as "Captain America" walks with his wife Andrea O'Leary and 4-year-old daughter Isabella as they enjoy the pop culture convention Comic Con in New Orleans, Louisiana January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Haber
Benjamin Fodor, aka Seattle superhero "Phoenix Jones", speaks to the media after making a court appearance in Seattle, Washington October 13, 2011. Prosecutors have so far declined to charge Fodor, a onetime mixed-martial arts competitor who was arrested on Sunday after he pepper-sprayed a group of nightclub patrons he believed were involved in a street brawl downtown. REUTERS/Nicole Neroulias
Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Students dressed as superheroes protest against the government in Santiago, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Students dressed as superheroes protest against the government in Santiago, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Activists dressed as a Captain America and a patriot attend the Tea Party Patriots "Continuing Revolution" rally on Capitol Hill in Washington March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Activists dressed as a Captain America and a patriot attend the Tea Party Patriots "Continuing Revolution" rally on Capitol Hill in Washington March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man wearing a Spiderman costume for the Jewish holiday of Purim is seen at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man wearing a Spiderman costume for the Jewish holiday of Purim is seen at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A high school graduate, painted as Captain America for his initiation into Rio de Janeiro Federal University (UFRJ) during the traditional "trote", stands in Cinelandia Square in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2011. The students used Captain America as the theme as the city awaits President Barack Obama's state visit on March 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man wearing a Batman costume gestures towards a bull in an improvised bullring during the annual bullfight festival in Zapote, near San Jose December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A man wearing a Batman costume gestures towards a bull in an improvised bullring during the annual bullfight festival in Zapote, near San Jose December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A member of Fathers for Justice protests near a police cordon before Britain's leadership election debates in Bristol, south-west England, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A member of Fathers for Justice protests near a police cordon before Britain's leadership election debates in Bristol, south-west England, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A competitor wears a Batman outfit as he participates in the Tartu ski marathon in Otepaa, Estonia February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A competitor wears a Batman outfit as he participates in the Tartu ski marathon in Otepaa, Estonia February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
United Auto Workers (UAW) union member Maryo Mendez wears a costume and plants a sign in the back of his pickup truck at the UAW union hall in Fremont, California February 12, 2010. Mendez, a worker at the Toyota/NUMMI plant for 19 years, and other UAW workers are protesting the upcoming closure of that automobile manufacturing plant in Fremont. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A visitor dressed like the Joker character from the movie "The Dark Knight" walks during the 40th annual Comic Con Convention in San Diego July 23, 2009. The convention runs July 23-26. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A visitor dressed like the Joker character from the movie "The Dark Knight" walks during the 40th annual Comic Con Convention in San Diego July 23, 2009. The convention runs July 23-26. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People dressed in costumes of fictional superheroes conduct a mock security patrol in Milan July 16, 2009 to protest Italy's centre-right coalition's tough new law against illegal immigration. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
People dressed in costumes of fictional superheroes conduct a mock security patrol in Milan July 16, 2009 to protest Italy's centre-right coalition's tough new law against illegal immigration. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A voter dressed as a Spiderman enters a polling station in Hong Kong September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
A voter dressed as a Spiderman enters a polling station in Hong Kong September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
A man dressed as Spider-Man breakdances while promoting the movie "Spider-Man 3" at a shopping district in Taipei May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A man dressed as Spider-Man breakdances while promoting the movie "Spider-Man 3" at a shopping district in Taipei May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Police officers stand nearby as Fathers 4 Justice protestors dressed as Batman (R), Robin (C) and Captain America wave whilst standing above Downing Street in London February 28, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Police officers stand nearby as Fathers 4 Justice protestors dressed as Batman (R), Robin (C) and Captain America wave whilst standing above Downing Street in London February 28, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
