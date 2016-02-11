Supermassive black holes
An artist's impression of a growing supermassive black hole located in the early Universe. Using the deepest X-ray image ever taken, astronomers found the first direct evidence that massive black holes were common in the early universe. This...more
A bright star-forming ring that surrounds the heart of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 1097, a Seyfert galaxy. The larger-scale structure of the galaxy is barely visible. Its comparatively dim spiral arms, which surround its heart in a loose embrace,...more
A supermassive black hole with millions to billions times the mass of our sun. In this illustration, the supermassive black hole at the center is surrounded by matter flowing onto the black hole in what is termed an accretion disk. This disk forms as...more
A supernova within the galaxy M100, that may contain the youngest known black hole in our cosmic neighborhood. X-ray observations suggest the object, a mere 50 million light-years away in a neighboring galaxy, is a black hole in the making....more
An artist's concept illustrates what the flaring black hole called GX 339-4 might look like. GX 339-4 likely formed from a star that exploded. It is surrounded by an accretion disk (red) of material being pulled onto the black hole from a neighboring...more
Giant plumes of radiation seen in X-rays from Chandra (purple) and radio data from the Very Large Array (orange) from radio galaxy 3C353, a wide, double-lobed active galaxy that is very luminous at radio wavelengths, where the galaxy is the tiny...more
The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo (The Virgin). The galaxy's orientation clearly reveals the striking spiral structure: a flat and dust-mottled disc surrounding a bright galactic bulge....more
An artist's concept chronicles a star being ripped apart and swallowed by a black hole. First, the intact sun-like star (left) ventures too close to the black hole, and its own self-gravity is overwhelmed by the black hole's gravity. The star then...more
A ring of stars circling Sagittarius A*, the Milky Way's central black hole, shows a combination of infrared and X-ray observations indicating that a surplus of massive stars has formed from a large disk of gas around the black hole. Dozens of...more
A composite image shows the jet from a black hole at the center of a galaxy striking the edge of another galaxy, the first time such an interaction has been found. In the image, data from several wavelengths have been combined. X-rays from Chandra...more
The barred spiral galaxy NGC 4639, over 70 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo, one of about 1500 galaxies that make up the Virgo Cluster. NGC 4639 also conceals a massive black hole that is consuming the surrounding gas....more
The extraordinary outburst by a black hole in the spiral galaxy M83, located about 15 million light years from Earth. REUTERS/NASA
Hubble's panchromatic vision, stretching from ultraviolet through near-infrared wavelengths, reveals the vibrant glow of young, blue star clusters and a glimpse into regions normally obscured by the dust. The warped shape of Centaurus A's disk of gas...more
A composite image of a galaxy illustrating how the intense gravity of a supermassive black hole can be tapped to generate immense power. This multi-wavelength view shows 4C+29.30, a galaxy located some 850 million light years from Earth. The...more
A coiled galaxy with an eye-like object at its center. The galaxy, called NGC 1097, is located 50 million light-years away. It is spiral-shaped like our Milky Way, with long, spindly arms of stars. The "eye" at the center of the galaxy is actually a...more
The galaxy cluster PKS 0745-19. The black hole at the center of this galaxy is part of a 2012 survey of 18 of the biggest known black holes in the universe. Researchers found that the black holes in the survey may be about ten times more massive than...more
An artist's impression of a black hole engine. Black holes are the most fuel-efficient engines in the universe. If a car could use this kind of engine, it could theoretically go about a billion miles (1.6 billion km) on a gallon (4.5 litres) of gas,...more
A galaxy known as NGC 3081, located over 86 million light-years from Earth. The galaxy's barred spiral center is surrounded by a bright loop known as a resonance ring. This ring is full of bright clusters and bursts of new star formation, and frames...more
Markarian 231, a binary black hole found in the center of the nearest quasar host galaxy to Earth. Like a pair of whirling skaters, the black-hole duo generates tremendous amounts of energy that makes the core of the host galaxy outshine the glow of...more
Galaxy 1068, located about 47 million light-years away in the constellation Cetus. The X-ray light is coming from an active supermassive black hole, also known as a quasar, in the center of the galaxy. This supermassive black hole has been...more
Galaxy NGC 4945, which is similar in overall appearance to our own Milky Way, but contains a much more active supermassive black hole within the white area near the top. NGC 49445 is approximately 13 million light years from Earth. REUTERS/NASA
The barred spiral galaxy NGC 4639, over 70 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo is one of about 1500 galaxies that make up the Virgo Cluster. NGC 4639 also conceals a massive black hole that is consuming the surrounding gas,...more
Multiple images of a distant quasar from NASA�s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Hubble Space Telescope. In 2014, scientists measured the spin of a distant supermassive black hole and found that its rate of rotation is about 3.5 trillion mph --...more
One of the lowest mass supermassive black holes ever observed in the middle of a galaxy located in the middle of the spiral galaxy NGC 4178. REUTERS/NASA
A galaxy located about 40 million light-years away in the constellation of Dorado (The Dolphinfish). The small but extremely bright nucleus of the NGC 1566 is clearly visible in this image, a telltale sign of its membership of the Seyfert class of...more
Evidence for the presence of a jet of high-energy particles blasting out of the Milky Way's supermassive black hole released in 2013. Astronomers have been looking for a jet from Sgr A* for years since it is now common to find jets tied to a range of...more
The most distant X-ray jet from a quasar named GB 1428+4217, located 12.4 billion light years from Earth. Giant black holes at the centers of galaxies can pull in matter at a rapid rate producing the quasar phenomenon. The researchers believe the...more
Two very different galaxies drifting through space together, Arp 116 which is composed of a giant elliptical galaxy known as Messier 60 or M60 (C) and a much smaller spiral galaxy, NGC 4647. M60 is the third brightest galaxy in the Virgo cluster of...more
A composite image from NASA's Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) and the European Southern Observatory in Chile shows the Sculptor galaxy in this image released June 11, 2013 by NASA. Visible data from the European Space Observatory show...more
