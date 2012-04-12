Edition:
Supermodels: Then and now

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Claudia Schiffer wearing Salvatore Ferragamo in 1995. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Claudia Schiffer wearing Salvatore Ferragamo in 1995. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Claudia Schiffer wearing Versace in 1995. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Claudia Schiffer wearing Versace in 1995. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Claudia Schiffer wearing Helmut Lang in 2000. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Claudia Schiffer wearing Helmut Lang in 2000. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Claudia Schiffer wearing Chanel in 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Claudia Schiffer wearing Chanel in 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Claudia Schiffer at a Chanel show in 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Claudia Schiffer at a Chanel show in 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Naomi Campbell wearing Mario Valentino in 1993.

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Naomi Campbell wearing Mario Valentino in 1993.

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Naomi Campbell wearing Dolce and Gabbana in 2002. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Naomi Campbell wearing Dolce and Gabbana in 2002. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Naomi Campbell posing for the Pirelli campaign. REUTERS/Handout

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Naomi Campbell posing for the Pirelli campaign. REUTERS/Handout

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Naomi Campbell during London Fashion Week in 2002. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Naomi Campbell during London Fashion Week in 2002. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Naomi Campbell in New York in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Naomi Campbell in New York in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Naomi Campbell wearing Roberto Cavalli in 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Naomi Campbell wearing Roberto Cavalli in 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Carla Bruni wearing Blumarine in 1996. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Carla Bruni wearing Blumarine in 1996. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Carla Bruni wearing Yves St. Laurent in 1995. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Carla Bruni wearing Yves St. Laurent in 1995. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Carla Bruni modelling for Chopard at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000. REUTERS/Gilbert Tourte

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Carla Bruni modelling for Chopard at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000. REUTERS/Gilbert Tourte

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Carla Bruni wearing Gai Mattiolo in 2000. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Carla Bruni wearing Gai Mattiolo in 2000. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Carla Bruni wearing Yves Saint Laurent in 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Carla Bruni wearing Yves Saint Laurent in 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy in Johannesburg in 2008. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy in Johannesburg in 2008. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Thursday, April 12, 2012

France's First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, April 12, 2012

France's First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Gisele Bundchen wearing Morumbi in 2000. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Gisele Bundchen wearing Morumbi in 2000. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Gisele Bundchen wearing Gianni Versace in 2000. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Gisele Bundchen wearing Gianni Versace in 2000. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Gisele Bundchen models a bikini in 2001. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Gisele Bundchen models a bikini in 2001. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Gisele Bundchen during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Gisele Bundchen during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Gisele Bundchen in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Gisele Bundchen in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Gisele Bundchen wearing Hope Lingerie in 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Gisele Bundchen wearing Hope Lingerie in 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tyra Banks on the red carpet in 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tyra Banks on the red carpet in 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret Fashion show in 2005. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tyra Banks during the Victoria's Secret Fashion show in 2005. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tyra Banks in 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tyra Banks in 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tyra Banks in Los Angeles in 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Tyra Banks in Los Angeles in 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Supermodel Cindy Crawford in 1994. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Supermodel Cindy Crawford in 1994. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cindy Crawford wearing Roberto Cavalli in 2002. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cindy Crawford wearing Roberto Cavalli in 2002. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cindy Crawford in Los Angeles in 2005. REUTERS/Michael Buckner

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cindy Crawford in Los Angeles in 2005. REUTERS/Michael Buckner

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cindy Crawford in 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cindy Crawford in 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cindy Crawford in New York in 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Cindy Crawford in New York in 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Kate Moss wearing Versace in 1995. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Kate Moss wearing Versace in 1995. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Kate Moss wearing Chanel in 1996. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Kate Moss wearing Chanel in 1996. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Kate Moss in London in 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Kate Moss in London in 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Kate Moss waering Lainey Keogh in 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Kate Moss waering Lainey Keogh in 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Kate Moss in London in 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Kate Moss in London in 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Kate Moss wearing Louis Vuitton in 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Kate Moss wearing Louis Vuitton in 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Kate Moss wearing Louis Vuitton in 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Kate Moss wearing Louis Vuitton in 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Heidi Klum on the red carpet in 2003. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Heidi Klum on the red carpet in 2003. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Heidi Klum during the New York Fashion Week in 2006. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Heidi Klum during the New York Fashion Week in 2006. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Heidi Klum during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Heidi Klum during New York Fashion Week in 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Heidi Klum during New York Fashion Week in 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Supermodel Elle Macpherson in 1995. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Supermodel Elle Macpherson in 1995. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Elle MacPherson in 2000. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Elle MacPherson in 2000. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Elle MacPherson in 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Elle MacPherson in 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Elle MacPherson in Geneva in 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Elle MacPherson in Geneva in 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Eva Herzigova wearing Christian Dior in 1997. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Eva Herzigova wearing Christian Dior in 1997. REUTERS/File

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Eva Herzigova wearing Blumarine in 2002. REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Eva Herzigova wearing Blumarine in 2002. REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Eva Herzigova at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009. REUTERS/Laurent Emmmanuel/pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Eva Herzigova at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009. REUTERS/Laurent Emmmanuel/pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Eva Herzigova wearing Adriana Degreas in 2010. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Eva Herzigova wearing Adriana Degreas in 2010. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Linda Evangelista during a news conference in 1996. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Linda Evangelista during a news conference in 1996. REUTERS/Simon Kwong

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Linda Evangelista in Sydney in 2004. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Linda Evangelista in Sydney in 2004. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Linda Evangelista at a a charity event in 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Linda Evangelista at a a charity event in 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Linda Evangelista in 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Linda Evangelista in 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Supermodels: Then and now

