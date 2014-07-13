Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Jul 13, 2014 | 7:00pm BST

Supermoon

The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Sunday, July 13, 2014
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
1 / 12
A full moon, known as a "supermoon", rises over downtown Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A full moon, known as a "supermoon", rises over downtown Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A full moon, known as a "supermoon", rises over downtown Tokyo July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
2 / 12
The Supermoon rises over downtown Kansas City, Missouri July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

The Supermoon rises over downtown Kansas City, Missouri July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Sunday, July 13, 2014
The Supermoon rises over downtown Kansas City, Missouri July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Close
3 / 12
A full moon, known as "Supermoon", is seen rising next to the Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A full moon, known as "Supermoon", is seen rising next to the Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A full moon, known as "Supermoon", is seen rising next to the Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
4 / 12
Aircraft passes in front of a Supermoon rising over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Aircraft passes in front of a Supermoon rising over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Aircraft passes in front of a Supermoon rising over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
5 / 12
A stork is silhouetted against the Supermoon in its nest in downtown Arriate, in the southern Spanish province of Malaga early July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A stork is silhouetted against the Supermoon in its nest in downtown Arriate, in the southern Spanish province of Malaga early July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A stork is silhouetted against the Supermoon in its nest in downtown Arriate, in the southern Spanish province of Malaga early July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
6 / 12
A Supermoon rises in the sky above Manhattan and One World Trade Center, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in New Jersey July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Supermoon rises in the sky above Manhattan and One World Trade Center, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in New Jersey July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A Supermoon rises in the sky above Manhattan and One World Trade Center, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in New Jersey July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 12
People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, July 13, 2014
People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 12
The moon is pictured one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon as it rises over buildings in Long Island City, seen from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The moon is pictured one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon as it rises over buildings in Long Island City, seen from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, July 13, 2014
The moon is pictured one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon as it rises over buildings in Long Island City, seen from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 12
A woman takes a photo of the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman takes a photo of the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A woman takes a photo of the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 12
A Supermoon is seen over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

A Supermoon is seen over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A Supermoon is seen over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
11 / 12
People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, July 13, 2014
People stand and look at the moon one day ahead of the Supermoon phenomenon from a bridge over 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge

Next Slideshows

Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the...

12 Jul 2014
Fan tent city

Fan tent city

Many Argentina fans who have traveled to Brazil have lived out of tents and motorhomes since the start of the World Cup.

11 Jul 2014
Colorado cattle drive

Colorado cattle drive

Several times a year, third-generation rancher Steve Pargin and crew spend a week or more herding cattle from mountain range to mountain range.

11 Jul 2014
Rise of the megacities

Rise of the megacities

Cities of over 10 million are growing fast.

11 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast