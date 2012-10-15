Edition:
Supersonic jets

<p>A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

<p>A Cougar helicopter of the Swiss Air Force releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>A Swiss Air Force Northrop F-5E Tiger II fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>Parachutists of the Swiss Air Force perform during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>A Swiss Air Force Pilatus PC 21 performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>A Swedish Saab Gripen fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet taxis during a media presentation at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer </p>

<p>A Swiss Air Force Pilatus PC 21 performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>Spectators watch a Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performing during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>A pilot climbs out of a Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet during a media presentation at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer </p>

<p>A Swedish Saab Gripen F fighter jet performs during a media presentation at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland, October 12, 2012 REUTERS/Michael Buholzer </p>

