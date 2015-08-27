Supersonic jets
The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASA schlieren image released August 25, 2015. Researchers used NASA-developed image processing software to remove the desert background, then...more
A ring of water vapor is created as pilots Lt. Justin Halligan (L) and Lt. Michael Witt (R) fly their F/A-18F Super Hornet airplane within 200mph of breaking the sound barrier while performing at New York Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York,...more
South Korean T-50 supersonic trainer jet planes perform at the Gyeryong military headquarters, South Korea September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer supersonic bomber flies over northern Iraq after conducting air strikes in Syria against ISIL targets September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Handout
A U.S. Marine F-35B Joint Strike Fighter Jet sits in a hangar at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida February 24, 2012. The B model of the single-engine, supersonic fighter jet can take off from shorter runways and can hover and land like a helicopter,...more
The shock wave of a T-38C supersonic jet flying over the Mojave Desert in California is seen in an undated NASA schlieren image released August 25, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
T-50 supersonic training planes take off for training at an airforce base in Gwangju, South Korea in this picture released March 24, 2008. REUTERS/ROKAF/Handout
A Swiss Air Force F18 fighter jet performs during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A Eurofighter Typhoon jet takes part in a flying display during the 48th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor executes a supersonic flyby in the Gulf of Alaska, June 22, 2009. REUTERS/Ronald Dejarnett/U.S. Navy/Handout
South Korean T-50 supersonic trainer jet planes perform at the Gyeryong military headquarters, South Korea September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
The supersonic Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter, piloted by Graham Tomlinson, lands vertically for the first time at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland on March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Andy Wolfe/Lockheed Martin/Handout
The Turkish Stars aerobatic team from the Turkish Air Force perform with supersonic NF-5 aircraft in Ankara, Turkey October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A visitor takes a picture of a Tupolev Tu-144 commercial supersonic transport aircraft on display at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Russia, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Korean T50B supersonic advanced trainer jet, flown by the Black Eagles, performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer supersonic bomber receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over northern Iraq after conducting air strikes in Syria against ISIL targets September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Handout
