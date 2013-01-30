Superstorm Sandy - 3 months later
A truck cleans the path while a construction affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. A long-delayed $50.5 billion aid package for victims of Superstorm Sandy cleared the Senate...more
A truck cleans the path while a construction affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. A long-delayed $50.5 billion aid package for victims of Superstorm Sandy cleared the Senate on Monday, three months after the storm destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in coastal New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A religious statue is seen in a yard where a house used to stand before storm Sandy hit, in Union Beach in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A religious statue is seen in a yard where a house used to stand before storm Sandy hit, in Union Beach in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People try to repair a children's playground buried by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People try to repair a children's playground buried by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A house affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A house affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Debris is pictured in a seafront bar which was affected by Superstorm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Debris is pictured in a seafront bar which was affected by Superstorm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People build new cabanas for tourist after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People build new cabanas for tourist after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man carries wood to build new cabanas for tourist after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man carries wood to build new cabanas for tourist after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A new site for cabanas is re-constructed after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A new site for cabanas is re-constructed after they were destroyed by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A construction affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A construction affected by storm Sandy is seen in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A boat with stuffed animals is seen in an affected area by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A boat with stuffed animals is seen in an affected area by storm Sandy in the town of Sea Bright at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Residents watch the demolition of what was their home after it was affected by storm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Residents watch the demolition of what was their home after it was affected by storm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A truck demolishes a house affected by storm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A truck demolishes a house affected by storm Sandy at Union Beach in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Trucks used to build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea are seen at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Trucks used to build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea are seen at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Trucks used to build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea are seen at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Trucks used to build a barrier to prevent floods from the sea are seen at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man gets ready to fish next to a board walk destroyed by the storm Sandy at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man gets ready to fish next to a board walk destroyed by the storm Sandy at the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People repair a roof damaged by storm Sandy in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People repair a roof damaged by storm Sandy in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People repair a roof damaged by storm Sandy in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People repair a roof damaged by storm Sandy in the town of Long Branch at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
Brazil nightclub tragedy
A nightclub fire killed at least 231 people when a band's pyrotechnics show set the building ablaze and fleeing partygoers stampeded toward blocked and...
Confined by a blood feud
Life for an Albanian family forced to never leave their house because of a blood feud.
Smoggy skies of China
Pollution in China has been so severe lately that even state media has criticized government inaction.
French intervention in Mali
France commits to stay in Mali until stability is returned.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.