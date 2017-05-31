Surface of the sun

Giant fountains of fast-moving, multimillion-degree gas in the outermost atmosphere of the Sun. The gas fountains emanating from the surface form arches (some more than 300,000 miles high) and are heated and rise while flowing along the solar...more

Giant fountains of fast-moving, multimillion-degree gas in the outermost atmosphere of the Sun. The gas fountains emanating from the surface form arches (some more than 300,000 miles high) and are heated and rise while flowing along the solar magnetic field. The gas then cools and crashes back to the surface at more than 60 miles per second. This image is a false color picture of ultraviolet light emitted by the hot gas that comprises the coronal loops. REUTERS/NASA

