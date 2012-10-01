Edition:
United Kingdom

Surfer dogs

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog looks back at a competitor as it catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog looks back at a competitor as it catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

West Highland Terrier 'Surf Dog Joey' competes on a board with three sharks in the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

West Highland Terrier 'Surf Dog Joey' competes on a board with three sharks in the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog surfs with a ball in its mouth during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog surfs with a ball in its mouth during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog skim-boards during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog skim-boards during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog catches a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A man carries a competitor into the ocean during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A man carries a competitor into the ocean during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog runs down the beach during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog runs down the beach during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog takes a breather during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog takes a breather during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

West Highland Terrier 'Surf Dog Joey' wipes out as he competes on a board with three sharks in the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

West Highland Terrier 'Surf Dog Joey' wipes out as he competes on a board with three sharks in the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

West Highland Terrier 'Surf Dog Joey' checks out a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

West Highland Terrier 'Surf Dog Joey' checks out a wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 25
Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog is carried back out to the break to catch another wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 01, 2012

A dog is carried back out to the break to catch another wave during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 25

Surfer dogs

Surfer dogs Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Never too old

Never too old
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

1:10am GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Friday, February 24, 2017

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

Friday, February 24, 2017

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

Friday, February 24, 2017

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »