United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jun 1, 2015 | 8:35pm BST

Surfing Canada style

Noah Wegrich of Santa Cruz, competes in the men's pro/am final during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. Wegrich won the event finishing ahead of Peter Devries of Canada. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A girls rides a training surf board in front of a VolksWagon van tent during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
John Williams rides his bike while carrying a surfboard during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Reed Platenious holds surfer Ben Murphy's board during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Dane Anderson of Santa Cruz, waxes his surf board ahead of the men's pro/am semi final during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Eleven year-old Mathea Olin of Tofino B.C. stretches prior to the women's pro/am semi-final during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. Olin finished first with a score of 15.20 advancing to the final. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Eleven year-old Mathea Olin of Tofino B.C. stretches prior to the women's pro/am semi-final during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. Olin finished first with a score of 15.20 advancing to the final....more

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Spectators watch the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Sara Taylor of Santa Cruz, competes in the women's pro/am final during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. Taylor finished first in the event ahead of Canadian Mathea Olin. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Spectators watch the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Bracken Hanke (L) Colette Bridgwater (C) and Maya Delen (R) play jump rope with a piece of kelp during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Eleven year-old Mathea Olin of Tofino competes in the women's pro/am final during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Spectators watch the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Steph Wightman competes in the women's pro/am semi-final during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Hanna Scott looks out over Cox Bay after being eliminated from competition during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Ben Murphy walks back to the beach following his men's 35+ semi-final during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Sara Taylor completes a round house during the women's pro/am semi-final during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Spectators line Cox Bay during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Eleven year-old Mathea Olin of Tofino competes in the women's pro/am semi-final during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Gutemberg Da Cunha carries his boards back to the beach following the semi-final of the men's Masters 35+ at the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Eleven year-old Mathea Olin of Tofino waits to enter the water prior to the women's pro/am semi-final during the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Light

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
