Surfing dogs
A dog prepares to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wags its tail as it competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Two dogs in costume share a board during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surf Dog Joey, a West Highland Terrier, yawns as he waits to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surf Dog Joey, a West Highland Terrier, bails on his surfboard while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man surfs with two dogs on his board during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog competes in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dogs in costume wait to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out while competing in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man carries his dog on his back during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women hold their dogs at the beach during the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
