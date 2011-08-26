Edition:
Surfing Hurricane Irene

Friday, August 26, 2011

A surfer rides the waves at Rockaway Beach in New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, August 26, 2011

People surf at Rockaway Beach in New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, August 26, 2011

Beach goers watch the surf near a beachside fishing pier a day before the expected landfall of Hurricane Irene in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Friday, August 26, 2011

Connor Murray takes advantage of the heavy surf near the Ocean Crest Pier in Oak Island, North Carolina, prior to the arrival of Hurricane Irene, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Friday, August 26, 2011

People surf at Rockaway Beach in New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, August 26, 2011

A surfer looks out at the waves on Long Beach on Long Island, New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, August 26, 2011

A surfer walks on the beach at Rockaway Beach in New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, August 26, 2011

Michael Simpson paddles out to surf near a beachside fishing pier the day before the expected landfall of Hurricane Irene in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Friday, August 26, 2011

A surfer rides a wave as rain bands from Hurricane Irene passes off the Florida coastline in Deerfield Beach, Florida, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Friday, August 26, 2011

People surf at Rockaway Beach in New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

