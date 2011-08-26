Surfing Hurricane Irene
A surfer rides the waves at Rockaway Beach in New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
People surf at Rockaway Beach in New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Beach goers watch the surf near a beachside fishing pier a day before the expected landfall of Hurricane Irene in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Connor Murray takes advantage of the heavy surf near the Ocean Crest Pier in Oak Island, North Carolina, prior to the arrival of Hurricane Irene, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill
People surf at Rockaway Beach in New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A surfer looks out at the waves on Long Beach on Long Island, New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A surfer walks on the beach at Rockaway Beach in New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Michael Simpson paddles out to surf near a beachside fishing pier the day before the expected landfall of Hurricane Irene in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A surfer rides a wave as rain bands from Hurricane Irene passes off the Florida coastline in Deerfield Beach, Florida, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
People surf at Rockaway Beach in New York, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
