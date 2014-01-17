Edition:
Surfing USA

<p>Surfer Cole Clisby rides his surfboard off the top of a wave as the sun sets off the shores of Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>A surfer heads home after sunset in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>People walk bare-footed along the beach in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>A lone surfer heads home after surfing past sunset in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Surfer Cole Clisby rides his surfboard off the top of a wave after sunset in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>A surfer comes in from riding the waves off the coast of Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>A lone surfer stands watching the waves after surfing as the sun sets in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>A lone surfer stands watching the waves after surfing as the sun sets in Leucadia, Calif., January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

