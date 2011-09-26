Edition:
United Kingdom

Surf's up, dog

Monday, September 26, 2011

Boxer dog Hanzo Felland rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 26, 2011

Boxer dog Hanzo Felland rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 13
Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog rides a surfboard at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog rides a surfboard at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 13
Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog wipes out during a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog wipes out during a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 13
Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 13
Monday, September 26, 2011

Australian Kelpie dog Abbie Uy sets the Guinness World Record for the longest surf by a dog, with a ride of 197 feet, at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 26, 2011

Australian Kelpie dog Abbie Uy sets the Guinness World Record for the longest surf by a dog, with a ride of 197 feet, at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 13
Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog poses on a board at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog poses on a board at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 13
Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 13
Monday, September 26, 2011

Five dogs ride a surfboard at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 26, 2011

Five dogs ride a surfboard at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 13
Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 13
Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog wipes out during a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog wipes out during a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 13
Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 26, 2011

A dog rides a wave at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 13
Monday, September 26, 2011

Two dogs ride a surfboard at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 26, 2011

Two dogs ride a surfboard at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 13
Monday, September 26, 2011

Australian Kelpie dog Abbie Uy sets the Guinness World Record for the longest surf by a dog, with a ride of 197 feet, at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 26, 2011

Australian Kelpie dog Abbie Uy sets the Guinness World Record for the longest surf by a dog, with a ride of 197 feet, at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 13

Surf's up, dog

Surf's up, dog Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Last bullfight in Barcelona

Last bullfight in Barcelona
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

1:35am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:26am GMT

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

All Collections

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Educating America

All Collections

Educating America

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First lady Trump

All Collections

First lady Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Obama goes kitesurfing

All Collections

Obama goes kitesurfing

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

View More Slideshows »