Surf's up, dog
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dogs wipe out in the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dogs compete in the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog is carried back into the water after riding a wave at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surfer Dog Joey rides a wave at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dogs compete at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surfer Dog Joey wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dogs compete in the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dogs compete in the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surfer Dog Tillman rides a wave at the Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Roxy the Surfer Dog waits to surf at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog is carried back into the water after riding a wave at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
