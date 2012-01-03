Edition:
United Kingdom

Surging Santorum

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum hugs his son Peter as he waits to be introduced with members of his family at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum hugs his son Peter as he waits to be introduced with members of his family at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
1 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
2 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns at a Des Moines Christian school assembly in Urbandale, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
3 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum (C) and his wife Catherine Santorum attend a news conference in West Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum (C) and his wife Catherine Santorum attend a news conference in West Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum and his wife Karen Garver Santorum campaign on their way to the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum and his wife Karen Garver Santorum campaign on their way to the "Rock the Caucus" Rally at Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
5 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum reacts as he answers a question about the death of his son as he campaigns at The Pizza Ranch in Newton, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum reacts as he answers a question about the death of his son as he campaigns at The Pizza Ranch in Newton, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
6 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum leaves a campaign stop with his children John (L) and Elizabeth (R) in Orange City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum leaves a campaign stop with his children John (L) and Elizabeth (R) in Orange City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
7 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
8 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum is seen along a road in Dallas County, Iowa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum is seen along a road in Dallas County, Iowa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum greets supporters as he arrives for a Republican Presidential Debate in Ames, Iowa, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum greets supporters as he arrives for a Republican Presidential Debate in Ames, Iowa, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Close
10 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum prays in a kitchen before campaigning in Orange City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum prays in a kitchen before campaigning in Orange City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
11 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum speaks to an attendee at the Dallas GOP dinner in Adel, Iowa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum speaks to an attendee at the Dallas GOP dinner in Adel, Iowa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum looks at a pair of wool muckaluck he was planning to buy for his daughter at the Amana Woolen Mill in Amana, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum looks at a pair of wool muckaluck he was planning to buy for his daughter at the Amana Woolen Mill in Amana, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
13 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum listens to a question at a backyard campaign event just west of Independence in Cedar Falls, Iowa, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum listens to a question at a backyard campaign event just west of Independence in Cedar Falls, Iowa, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
14 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum has his make up touched up the Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Harrer/Pool

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum has his make up touched up the Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Harrer/Pool

Close
15 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum speaks to the congregation at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Coralville, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum speaks to the congregation at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Coralville, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
16 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum waits for a TV interview to begin before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum waits for a TV interview to begin before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
17 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum drinks a sample of beer from the Millstream Brewing Company in Amana, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum drinks a sample of beer from the Millstream Brewing Company in Amana, Iowa, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
18 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum listens to a question during a campaign stop at the Principal Financial Group in Des Moines, Iowa, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum listens to a question during a campaign stop at the Principal Financial Group in Des Moines, Iowa, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
19 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum waits to be introduced to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum waits to be introduced to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
20 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum talks on the phone while watching an Iowa football game at Johnston, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum talks on the phone while watching an Iowa football game at Johnston, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
21 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum gives a television interview after speaking to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum gives a television interview after speaking to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
22 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum campaigns at The Daily Grind in Sioux City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum campaigns at The Daily Grind in Sioux City, Iowa, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
23 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum speaks at the Principal Financial Group during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum speaks at the Principal Financial Group during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
24 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum campaigns at the Legends American Grill in Marshalltown, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum campaigns at the Legends American Grill in Marshalltown, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
25 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum speaks during a Town Hall meeting at the Lincoln Café in Belle Plain, Iowa, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum speaks during a Town Hall meeting at the Lincoln Café in Belle Plain, Iowa, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
26 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum gives a TV interview before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum gives a TV interview before speaking to supporters at a library in Indianola, Iowa, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
27 / 28
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum waits to give a television interview after speaking to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Rick Santorum waits to give a television interview after speaking to supporters at a campaign stop at the Button factory restaurant in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
28 / 28

Surging Santorum

Surging Santorum Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Countdown to Iowa

Countdown to Iowa
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:45am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:30am GMT

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »