Surreal art
A giant doll boy is seen at an apartment parking area in downtown Shanghai March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A visitor walks within an installation titled "Chairs", made of wooden chairs by Japanese artist Tadashi Kawamata, during Abu Dhabi Art at Saadiyat island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi, November 7, 2012.REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh
A visitor passes behind the sculpture 'Puma-Dentist' made with plastic, wax and original heads of a puma and a hind by Austrian artist Deborah Sengl during an exhibition at the art gallery Deschler in Berlin, April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch more
A visitor views an installation at the Danish and the Nordic pavilion during the vernissage of the 53rd Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A work by Spanish artist Pamen Pereira is displayed during an exhibition in Burgos, Spain, May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A security guard jokingly inspects the back of a self-portrait entitled "Mask II" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh, Scotland July 31, 2006. REUTERS/David Moir
A visitor looks at a sculpture entitled "Young Couple, 2013" by Ron Mueck at the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain in Paris, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
'Cardinal Sin' a work by British artist Banksy is unveiled at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, November 2, 2005. REUTERS/Will Burgess
Gallery workers sit next to "Teoria" by Eduardo Basualdo at the Frame Gallery's stand at the Frieze Art Fair in central London, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A sculpture named 'Awilda' is pictured at the shore of the Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A visitor looks at an installation called "Heaven is a place on earth" by Swedish artist Jacob Dahlgren exhibited during the October Salon for Contemporary Art in Belgrade, October 24, 2006. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The life-size silicone and fibreglass artwork "The Embrace" (2005) by artist Patricia Piccinini, is displayed at 'Art 38' in Basel, June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Siggi Bucher
An artwork of a taxidermied Jack Russell terrier entitled "I'm Dead (2010)" is displayed during a media viewing of artist David Shrigley's exhibition at the Hayward Gallery in London January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Plastic statuettes of 16th-century Protestant reformer Martin Luther, which are part of the art installation 'Martin Luther - I'm standing here' by German artist Ottmar Hoerl, are pictured in the main square in Wittenberg, Germany, August 11, 2010....more
A man looks at a sculpture by Van De Weghe of U.S. during the Art Basel show in Miami Beach, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A piece by artist David Mach and entitled 'Out of Order' shows a row of traditional English red phone boxes in Kingston, south of London, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A visitor walks by sculptures by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm during his 'Keep a cool head' exhibition in Moscow, June 24, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A sculpture titled "Self-Stretch (Variation 3)" by artist Evan Penny on display at the Melbourne Art Fair, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Artist Vincent J.F. Huang's installation artwork "Suicide Penguins", a comment on global warming using glass penguins and a stuffed toy polar bear, hangs below the Millennium Bridge in London, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Pink bicycles placed just above the water celebrate the arrival of the Giro d'Italia in Schalkwijk, a small town ouside of Utrecht, Netherlands, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Sculptures of cockroaches with human faces appear to climb up the facade of the Museo de Bellas Artes during an exhibition in Havana, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A three dimensional exhibit made from aluminum, silicone, pigment and hair by Canadian artist Evan Penny of Toronto during Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center, December 7, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Hundreds of meters of dolls' hair cascades from the window of the Riflemaker gallery, part of an installation by French/Algerian artist Alice Anderson in London, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
French artist Theo Mercier poses in front of one of his sculpture, part of his exhibit called "Desesperanza", at the Tri Postal exhibition hall during the Lille 3000 "Fantastic" event in Lille October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Australian artist Nike Savvas makes final adjustments to her art piece consisting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls at the New South Wales Art Gallery in Sydney, August 3, 2006. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman walks past art sculptures in front of the main entrance of the Art 39 in Basel, June 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man stands next to a piece of artwork titled "Bipolar Perversion" by Belgian mix media artist Pascal Bernier, at the Botanique exhibition hall in Brussels September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A visitor to the Hong Kong International Art Fair views a sculpture titled "Nude No. 2" by Chinese artist Mu Boyan in Hong Kong, May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
New York-based artist Miru Kim lies with two pigs in a glass enclosure as part of an art installation called "I Like Pigs and Pigs Like Me (104 hours)" in Miami, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
A man looks at the work "Organ Mapping" by Mariechen Danz at the Based in Berlin exhibition in Berlin, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Student visitors pose from inside an installation titled "Crawling from the Wreckage" as part of England-born and Hong Kong-based Simon Birch's solo art exhibition "Hope & Glory" in Hong Kong, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Chinese visitor views a massive sculptural installation filling a factory warehouse at an exhibition by British artist Antony Gormley called "Asian Field" in Shanghai, October 7, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A group of schoolgirls look at a sculpture entitled "Wild man" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the newly opened Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
