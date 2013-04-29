Surrealism of Sandy
An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland almost a month after the Oakwood neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Streets damaged during Hurricane Sandy are seen in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office
Contractors that have been hired locally work to clean sand, deposited by the storm surge of superstorm Sandy, out of a pool in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The wreckage of homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy are seen in the Breezy Point section of Queens, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Vehicles are seen submerged in a parking structure in the financial district of Lower Manhattan, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Zoe Jurusik, 20, paddle-boards down a flooded city street in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Bethany Beach, Delaware, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Boats that were damaged by Hurricane Sandy are seen in Keansburg, New Jersey, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man walks down Shore Front Parkway surrounded by debris pushed onto the streets by hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hurricane Sandy damage is seen on the bay side of Seaside, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen
An aerial photo shows the John B. Caddell, a 700-ton water tanker, grounded in New York, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People stand on the remains of the infrastructure of the Rockaway Beach boardwalk in Queens, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A yellow dresser rests inside the remnants of a home heavily damaged by Sandy in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An abandoned home is inundated with water at Shinnecock Bay in Southampton, New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A home damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Residents walk through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in Queens, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man looks at a damaged house in Seagate Association, a gated community, after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Car are seen on a street flooded at Hoboken in New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Boats are seen in a yard, where they washed onto shore during Hurricane Sandy, near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A log is seen on top of an automobile damaged by Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A vehicle drives down a street flooded by Hurricane Sandy in Patchogue, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman stands in a street damaged by rising waters in Seagate Association, a gated community, after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Escalators to the South Ferry Whitehall St. subway station in the financial district of Manhattan flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/MTA
A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, is seen in Union Beach, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Beach homes smolder after fires from open gas lines burned a city block following Hurricane Sandy in Lavallette, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Trent Risley, 11, looks at power lines knocked down by Hurricane Sandy in Scituate, Massachusetts, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Debris from Hurricane Sandy-inflicted damage is seen at a swimming pool in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A home destroyed by Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Members of the Neukom family talk in their garage behind a destroyed car amongst sand that had been deposited there by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in Queens, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Mantoloking, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy splashes into the window of a building standing by the shore in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A still running water pipe floods the foundation of a home destroyed by the storm surge of superstorm Sandy in the Staten Island borough neighborhood of Oakwood in New York, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
